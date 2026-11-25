Friends, family, and members of the Nigerian-Canadian community mourn the sudden passing of 26-year-old Humber College graduate Ayotomiwa Chelsea Omotosho in Canada

Friends, family, and members of the Nigerian-Canadian community mourn the sudden passing of 26-year-old Humber College graduate Ayotomiwa Chelsea Omotosho in Canada

26-year-old Nigerian woman moved to Canada to study, but her family is now preparing for her burial after mysterious death

Ayotomiwa Chelsea Omotosho, a 26-year-old Nigerian Humber College graduate, was found dead in Canada on November 19, 2026, after returning from work. Her family and the Nigerian-Canadian community are seeking answers while planning her memorial service.

Ayotomiwa Chelsea Omotosho, a 26-year-old Nigerian, was found dead in Canada on November 19, 2026, after returning home from work the previous day.

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She moved to Canada in May 2024 to study Media Management at Humber College and graduated in November 2025.

The cause of her death has not yet been determined, according to a fundraising appeal by friends and members of the Nigerian community.

Her family in Nigeria and the Nigerian-Canadian community are planning a memorial service and burial in Canada while awaiting answers about her death.

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Chelsea's sudden death has thrown her family, friends and members of the Nigerian community in Canada into mourning, with many struggling to come to terms with what happened.

According to a fundraising appeal launched by friends and community members, Chelsea returned home from work on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, like every other day. Sadly, she was discovered lifeless the following day.

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The appeal explained that the exact cause of her death is still unknown.

“On Wednesday, November 18, 2026, Chelsea returned home from work, just as she had on countless other days. Tragically, on Thursday, November 19, she was found lifeless. At this time, the cause of her death remains unknown.”

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Chelsea relocated from Nigeria to Canada in May 2024 to further her education at Humber College, where she studied Media Management. She successfully completed her programme and graduated in November 2025, hoping to build a better future abroad.

After graduation, she worked in the healthcare sector at The Residence on Yonge, while also actively serving in the MOLC Choir, where she became well known within the Nigerian-Canadian community.

Friends described her as a warm and dedicated young woman whose death has left many in shock.

The youngest of four children, Chelsea is survived by her parents and siblings in Nigeria, who are now grieving the painful loss from thousands of kilometres away.

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Her death has also sparked an outpouring of condolences from Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora, with many expressing sadness over another young life cut short.

The fundraising appeal noted that Chelsea's family, together with members of the Nigerian community in Canada, are now making arrangements for a memorial service and her burial in Canada.