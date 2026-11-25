Jude Bellingham has heaped praise on Jose Mourinho after Real Madrid’s emphatic 5-1 Champions League comeback win over PSV Eindhoven.

The England midfielder credited the Special One as the key reason behind his current form and the team’s transformation.

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The England international came off the bench at half-time with Los Blancos trailing 1-0 and produced a moment of magic, scoring a stunning volley that helped spark a five-goal second-half blitz.

The result extended Real Madrid’s winning run to 10 matches in all competitions and kept them perfect in the Champions League group phase.

Speaking after the game at the Santiago Bernabeu, Bellingham was clear about who deserved the credit.

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Jude Bellingham's sensational goal 🤩 #UCL https://t.co/nf0g3i0XpX — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 25, 2026

“Mourinho, full stop. Mourinho is the key,” he said.

“There are many things — the environment. He is a coach who doesn’t only think about football. He is a master. It is also important for him how the players feel, and that means a lot to us.

"We feel we have someone who wants to fight for us always. That’s why we are fighting for him and for the club, because we are very happy.”

Bellingham also highlighted the freedom and confidence Mourinho has given him in a more advanced role.

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“I think Mourinho gives me a lot of confidence; that’s why I’m playing well, because I’m happy,” he added.

😁🫵🏼 Jude Bellingham when asked about key factor for his performances to improved “José Mourinho. Full stop”. @JaimeHerrero19 🎥 https://t.co/0LBu8wmS9r — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 25, 2026

The Portuguese tactician began by praising the performance of Bellingham:

“He is kind to say that I’m the reason for his improvement, but that’s not what I think. I believe the main person responsible for what Jude is today is himself and his teammates. I try to help a little.

"He’s an absolutely extraordinary player who has everything. He has physicality, technique, tactical understanding of the game, ambition.

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