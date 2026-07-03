NDC tells Tinubu to sack Femi Gbajabiamila over explosive PFIPC scandal claims

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on President Tinubu to sack his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, over explosive corruption allegations tied to a disputed presidential council

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on President Tinubu to sack his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, over explosive corruption allegations tied to a disputed presidential council

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has asked President Bola Tinubu to remove Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila over allegations linked to the controversial PFIPC, calling for an independent investigation into the claims.

The NDC wants President Tinubu to immediately remove Femi Gbajabiamila over the PFIPC controversy.

The party alleged that a non-existent agency was used to divert public funds and demanded a full investigation.

It also called for probes into the alleged death of an intermediary and reported assassination attempts on Prince Matthew Adeyemi.

The Presidency has previously denied the existence of the PFIPC, while anti-graft agencies have been urged to investigate the allegations.

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The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on President Bola Tinubu to immediately remove his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, over allegations linking him to the ongoing controversy surrounding the so-called Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC).

The opposition party said Gbajabiamila should step aside to allow what it described as a transparent and unbiased investigation into the matter.

In a statement released on Friday by its National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, the party described the allegations as serious enough to warrant an independent probe.

National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director

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According to the statement: “The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has been alarmed by the damning allegations of corruption involving the Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, and one Prince Mathew Adeniyi Adeyemi, who claims to be the Director-General of the so-called Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC).

“The non-existent agency was allegedly used to siphon public funds, with the active collusion and facilitation by the Chief of Staff, Gbajabiamila.

“This scandal raises fundamental questions about the level of transparency, accountability, and the integrity of the Tinubu administration.”

The controversy comes after the Presidency reportedly denied that the PFIPC is an official government agency.

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The opposition party questioned how an agency disclaimed by the Presidency could allegedly open multiple foreign currency and TSA accounts at the Central Bank of Nigeria.

However, the NDC questioned how an agency said not to exist allegedly secured budget allocations in the 2026 Appropriation Act and opened several accounts with the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The statement continued: “According to the allegations by Prince Adeyemi, the PFIPC received budgetary allocations in the 2026 budget and successfully opened a Domiciliary Account, a Pound Sterling Account, and a Treasury Single Account (TSA), all domiciled with the Central Bank of Nigeria. This development is baffling, given that the Presidency has publicly disclaimed the existence of any such agency.

“The NDC finds it deeply troubling that an agency the Presidency claims does not exist could open multiple high-level financial accounts at the apex bank.”

The party also questioned reports that the Head of the Civil Service allegedly approved 314 staff positions for the agency despite its disputed status.

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One of the biggest claims in the statement centred on allegations made by Prince Matthew Adeniyi Adeyemi, who reportedly claimed he obtained his appointment after paying ₦600 million through proxies.

The NDC said: “Adeyemi further admitted that he fraudulently secured his appointment through the Chief of Staff for the sum of N600 million, with #400 million allegedly paid through proxies to the Chief of Staff, with a balance of 200 million outstanding, a default that reportedly contributed in triggering the current denial of the agency’s existence by aides of the President.”

It also referred to allegations that Gbajabiamila demanded 48 per cent of the agency's take-off grant, an allegation that has not been proven in court.

Beyond the financial claims, the opposition party raised concerns over the reported death of Babatunde Tanimola, described as an intermediary between Adeyemi and the Chief of Staff, as well as allegations of assassination attempts on Adeyemi.

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The NDC said: “The NDC believes this scandal further confirms that the current administration has entrenched and legitimised corruption as a way of governance in Nigeria.

“The situation is further compounded by the mysterious death of Mr Babatunde Tanimola... Prince Adeyemi has also raised an alarm over multiple assassination attempts on his life.”

The party demanded the immediate suspension of Gbajabiamila, the creation of an independent investigative panel, witness protection for Adeyemi, and forensic examination of official documents signed by the Chief of Staff.

The NDC has urged the EFCC, ICPC, and the Nigeria Police Force to initiate an immediate independent probe into the unproven multi-million naira claims.

It also called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and the Nigeria Police Force to investigate the allegations.

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According to the statement: “The EFCC, ICPC, and Nigeria Police Force must immediately commence a full-scale investigation into this matter without fear or favour.”

The NDC added that it would not accept what it described as "mere defensive press releases" from the Presidency, insisting that Nigerians deserve a transparent investigation into the allegations.