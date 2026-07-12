Peller and Jarvis set August 1 as white wedding date, unveil ₦1 million Aso Ebi package

TikTok couple Peller and Jarvis have announced August 1 as the date for their white wedding and unveiled a ₦1 million Aso Ebi package.

Peller and Jarvis have announced August 1, 2026, as the date for their white wedding.

The couple also unveiled a ₦1 million Aso Ebi package, sparking mixed reactions online.

Their church wedding follows a traditional marriage, a civil ceremony and months of public wedding preparations.

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TikTok couple Peller and Jarvis have officially announced their white wedding date as August 1, 2026, with the ceremony expected to be one of the most-watched influencer weddings in Nigeria this year.

Alongside the date announcement, the couple revealed an Aso Ebi package priced at ₦1 million, a figure that has generated its own conversation online, with reactions split between fans who see it as befitting the scale of the celebration and others who found the price tag steep even by celebrity wedding standards.

Peller and Jarvis

The formal announcement came through a dramatic thriller-style video posted on their verified social media pages on July 11, featuring fellow content creator Geh Geh. The couple also unveiled their official wedding name and hashtag: #Jarpel.

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Before the polished announcement video dropped however, a behind-the-scenes clip from the shoot had already begun circulating. In it, Peller and Jarvis were captured in a heated exchange on set, with crew members watching in the background. For fans who have followed the couple since their early TikTok days, the moment landed more as comedy than concern.

See Peller and Jarvis wey wan marry in the next two weeks, dem still dey fight while shooting their wedding thriller video 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/fQrJKMs6q5 — TENIOLA (@Teeniiola) July 11, 2026

The August 1 white wedding is the final stage of a marriage process that has played out almost entirely in public. In June, Peller travelled to Benin City, Edo State, where he formally met Jarvis' family and paid her bride price, with videos from the ceremony spreading widely across social media. The couple subsequently completed a civil wedding, with the church ceremony now the remaining milestone.

Their engagement came after Peller proposed to Jarvis on June 3 at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra, Ghana, his second public proposal, following an earlier one in December 2024 that Jarvis initially described as a promise ring before later confirming the engagement.

Nigeria's Most Talked About Content Creators Just Made Their Biggest Announcement Yet



Funny how the internet can spend years insisting that love is just content until the same content starts printing wedding invitations. The same relationship many people dismissed as a publicity… pic.twitter.com/73r28cuhiK — Why It Is Trending (@trendingblog247) July 11, 2026

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Congratulations have poured in from across entertainment and beyond. Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen personally called to congratulate the couple during a livestream, telling Peller his representatives would attend the wedding even if his schedule prevented him from being there in person.