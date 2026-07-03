Chef Amaka says living with PCOS has affected both her fertility journey and her family's private life.

Chef Amaka says living with PCOS has affected both her fertility journey and her family's private life.

'It brings tears to my eyes seeing my husband mocked' — Aproko Doctor's wife opens up about PCOS and fertility struggles

Chef Amaka, wife of Aproko Doctor, has shared how living with PCOS has affected her fertility and why online trolls mocking her husband have been the hardest part of the journey.

Chef Amaka revealed she was diagnosed with PCOS just months after marrying Aproko Doctor after her menstrual cycle stopped.

She said online trolls frequently mock her appearance and her husband's inability to have children, adding that those comments have brought her to tears.

Her story has sparked conversations about PCOS, a common hormonal condition that can affect ovulation and fertility.

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The wife of popular medical content creator Aproko Doctor opened up recently about her ongoing struggle with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, or PCOS, a hormonal condition that has affected her fertility since the early months of her marriage.

She revealed that just three months after she and Aproko Doctor wed in June 2020, her menstrual cycle stopped entirely. A hospital visit confirmed what she had not yet put a name to: PCOS, a condition she said she had first begun to suspect when she noticed significant weight gain and a broader upper-body frame developing over time.

Chef Amaka and her husband, Dr Chinonso Egemba

PCOS is the most common gynaecological endocrine disorder affecting women of reproductive age globally, estimated to affect between four and twenty per cent of women worldwide.

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In Nigeria, studies have placed its prevalence among women of reproductive age at between thirteen and eighteen per cent, with many cases going undetected due to limited awareness and delayed diagnosis. One of its most distressing consequences is its strong link to anovulation, the absence of ovulation, which directly disrupts a woman's ability to conceive.

For Chef Amaka, the condition has carried weight beyond the physical. She described how her body changes, appearing visibly larger than her husband in photographs, have made her a frequent target of online trolling.

Chef Amaka and her husband, Dr Chinonso Egemba

Comments have ranged from calling her the "man of the house" to mocking Aproko Doctor for not yet fathering a child, with some trolls even suggesting she physically assaults her husband simply because she appears bigger than him.

It is the mockery directed at her husband that she said has brought her to tears most often.

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"One of the things that has brought tears to my eyes is seeing my husband being mocked by trolls for not being able to father a child," she said, adding that the comments cut deeper, knowing they stem from a condition she is already fighting privately.

“What made me cry was when they said my husband is not man enough to father a child. In my head, I felt it must be my fault because I am unable to concëive”



- Aproko doctor’s wife , Chef Amaka speaks up https://t.co/NT2I8pNphU pic.twitter.com/odWXHXbqhP — Vampz (@Hybrid_Ola) July 2, 2026

Aproko Doctor, whose real name is Dr Chinonso Egemba, has built one of Nigeria's most recognised health education platforms, using social media to break down complex medical information for everyday audiences.

His wife's decision to speak openly about PCOS adds a personal dimension to a condition he has previously addressed in his own public health content.

Chef Amaka has not indicated what stage of treatment or fertility support she is currently pursuing, but her willingness to speak publicly about the experience has drawn significant support online, with many women sharing similar diagnoses in response.

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