Don't prioritise marrying a virgin, Chiwetalu Agu advises singles

Veteran Nollywood actor Chiwetalu Agu has urged singles not to make virginity the deciding factor when choosing a spouse

Veteran Nollywood actor Chiwetalu Agu has urged singles not to make virginity the deciding factor when choosing a spouse

Veteran Nollywood actor Chiwetalu Agu has advised singles not to make virginity the deciding factor when choosing a life partner.

Veteran Nollywood actor Chiwetalu Agu has urged singles not to make virginity the deciding factor when choosing a spouse, explaining that physical purity does not equate to loyalty, good character, or emotional maturity.

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Drawing on his own experience of over three decades of marriage, Agu advised men and women to prioritise tested character, kindness, respect, and mutual connection over superficial or material attributes like wealth and looks.

While stressing that character is the true foundation of a healthy marriage, the actor noted that finding a partner who possesses both good character and virginity is a fortunate bonus, though everything else remains secondary to emotional intelligence.

The actor said that while virginity may signify purity, it should not be mistaken for qualities that sustain a healthy marriage.

He also stated that kindness, respect and emotional maturity should take precedence over physical or material qualities when choosing a spouse.

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In a video shared on his Instagram page, Agu urged both men and women to prioritise character over superficial attributes when making marital decisions.

He said, “Don’t marry a woman simply because she is a virgin or vice versa. Virginity signifies purity, not loyalty, good character, emotional intelligence or emotional maturity. The same thing applies to men. Don’t marry a man simply because he is a virgin, handsome, wealthy or successful.



For the sake of your life, peace, happiness and sanity, choose someone whose character has been tested and proven. Ask questions.”

The actor added that kindness, respect and emotional maturity should rank higher than physical or material qualities when selecting a spouse.

He said, “Marry someone who genuinely connects with you. Someone kind, respectful, loving, emotionally mature and committed to building a healthy relationship. If you find a partner who is a virgin and also loyal, kind, emotionally mature, respectful, of good character and God-fearing, then you are truly fortunate. Character is the foundation of a healthy marriage. Everything else is secondary.”

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Chiwetalu Agu has played over 950 roles including a role in 'Things Fall Apart' and 'Ripples; in his 37 years of acting.

Agu, who has been married for more than three decades, frequently shares relationship advice on social media. He also posts videos featuring moments with his wife and has previously attributed the longevity of their marriage to mutual respect, understanding and genuine care for one another.