Apostle Johnson Suleman Shares 4 Dating Rules Every Nigerian Single Should Hear Before Saying 'Yes'

Apostle Johnson Suleman Shares 4 Dating Rules Every Nigerian Single Should Hear Before Saying 'Yes'

'A dinner date is for familiarisation, not starvation': Apostle Johnson Suleman shares 4 dating rules every Nigerian single should hear before saying 'yes'

Apostle Johnson Suleman shares four dating rules for Nigerian singles, explaining why dinner dates aren't for free food and why desperation can ruin relationships.

Apostle Johnson Suleman says dinner dates are for getting to know each other, not free meals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He advises women to eat before dates and carry enough money to pay for their orders if necessary.

The cleric also warns singles against desperation and urges men to date within their budget.

If you've spent even five minutes on Nigerian social media this year, you've probably seen at least one heated debate about dinner dates.

Should a man pay for everything? Is it okay to order the most expensive item on the menu? Is taking takeaway home after a first date a red flag? Or are people simply trying to survive Nigeria's tough economy one free meal at a time?

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the cost of living climbing and dating becoming increasingly expensive, love and money have become inseparable.

While some singles say dating should be about genuine connection, others argue that financial generosity is part of the experience.

Apostle Johnson Suleman

Now, Apostle Johnson Suleman, General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, has joined the discussion with advice that is already getting people talking.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a sermon on relationships and marriage, the cleric shared practical tips for singles looking for lifelong partners, stressing that dating should be about finding the right person, not satisfying hunger or impressing someone with a lifestyle you can't afford.

Apostle Johnson Suleman shares 4 dating rules every Nigerian single should hear before saying 'Yes'

1. Don't date the wrong person, expecting marriage to fix them

"If you believe God to marry the right person, then you better date the right person,"

According to Suleman, many people hope to marry the right person while knowingly dating the wrong one.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He warned that rushing into relationships because of loneliness or societal pressure often leads to regret.

"If you believe God to marry the right person, then you better date the right person," he said.

Rather than settling and praying for a partner to change after marriage, he advised singles to wait for someone who aligns with their values from the start.

2. Desperation destroys discernment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Angry black couple

For Suleman, desperation is one of the biggest enemies of good relationship decisions.

He said people who become overly anxious about getting married often overlook obvious warning signs because they are afraid of being single.

It's a message many Nigerians can relate to, especially in a society where questions like "When are we coming to eat your wedding rice?" or "You're not getting younger" are almost unavoidable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the preacher, patience gives people room to make wiser choices, while desperation makes them vulnerable to making costly mistakes.

3. A dinner date is not free food

Dinner date should be fun [istockphoto]

Perhaps the most viral part of Suleman's message was his advice to women about dinner dates.

"A dinner date is a platform for familiarisation, not a cure for starvation," he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He advised women to eat before leaving home and carry enough money to cover whatever they order in case the man doesn't pay.

He also frowned at the idea of packing takeaway after a first date, urging women to see dinner dates as opportunities to get to know someone rather than opportunities for free meals.

Considering how often Nigerians argue online over "billing", expensive dates and first-date etiquette, it's easy to see why this part of his sermon is generating attention.

4. Men should stop pretending to be richer than they are

Advertisement

Advertisement

Broke man

The preacher also had a message for men.

He advised them not to invite women to restaurants that are beyond their budget just to make an impression.

According to him, there's nothing wrong with choosing a place you can genuinely afford. What matters is honesty, planning and avoiding the awkward situation of acting shocked by menu prices after sitting down.

His advice? Check the prices beforehand, choose a restaurant within your budget and communicate clearly instead of creating unnecessary pressure for yourself.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why are many people talking about it?

Suleman's comments tap into conversations that have dominated Nigerian social media for years.

Add inflation, rising food prices and the pressure to keep up appearances online, and it's easy to see why dating has become more complicated than ever.

Advertisement

Advertisement