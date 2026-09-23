Mariah Thomas appears in court after pleading guilty in the death of her one-month-old daughter

Mariah Thomas appears in court after pleading guilty in the death of her one-month-old daughter

A mom killed her newborn by putting her in a hot oven — but was not convicted of murder

A Missouri mother who admitted she accidentally put her one-month-old baby in an oven instead of a crib has been sentenced to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to child endangerment resulting in death.

Mariah Thomas was sentenced to 13 years after pleading guilty to child endangerment resulting in her baby's death.

Prosecutors dropped the first-degree murder charge as part of a plea agreement.

Thomas told investigators she accidentally placed her one-month-old daughter in an oven instead of her crib.

The infant, Za'riah Thomas, died from severe burns after the February 2024 incident in Kansas City.

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A Missouri woman who told police she mistakenly placed her one-month-old daughter inside an oven instead of her crib has been sentenced to 13 years in prison, but she will not be convicted of murder.

Mariah Thomas, 28, reached a plea deal with prosecutors this week, pleading guilty to first-degree endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death. As part of the agreement, the more serious first-degree murder charge against her was dropped.

The heartbreaking case dates back to February 9, 2024, when police officers in Kansas City responded to an emergency call about a baby who had stopped breathing.

When they arrived at the house, they found the infant, later identified as Za'riah Thomas, with severe burns across her body. Emergency responders pronounced the one-month-old dead at the scene.

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According to court documents, Thomas told investigators she had been trying to put her baby down for a nap but somehow placed her inside the oven instead of her crib.

A family member later told detectives that Thomas admitted, "I thought I put [her] in her crib and I accidentally put her in the oven."

The Jackson County courthouse handled the case, where prosecutors later reached a plea agreement with Mariah Thomas

Investigators said the baby's bodysuit had melted onto her diaper because of the intense heat. They also recovered a baby blanket with significant burn marks from the living room.

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After being informed of her legal rights, Thomas initially chose not to speak with detectives. However, she later agreed to provide a blood sample and allowed investigators to examine data from her mobile phone.

The case shocked many people across the United States because of the disturbing nature of the child's death.

At the time charges were first announced, then-Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker described the incident as a devastating tragedy.

"We acknowledge the gruesome nature of this tragedy, and our hearts are weighted by the loss of this precious life," Baker said.

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Mariah Thomas was sentenced to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to child endangerment resulting in her daughter's death.

"We trust the criminal justice system to respond appropriately to these awful circumstances."

Interestingly, prosecutors first charged Thomas with child endangerment resulting in death before later adding a first-degree murder charge. That murder count was eventually dismissed after both sides agreed to the plea bargain.

During Tuesday's hearing, Judge Sarah A. Castle ruled that Thomas entered her guilty plea knowingly and voluntarily. Court records also stated that she had no mental disease or defect defence.

Thomas was sentenced to 13 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections, with credit for the time she has already spent behind bars. She was not granted probation.

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The judge also ordered her to pay $68 into Missouri's Crime Victims' Compensation Fund, while all other court costs were waived.