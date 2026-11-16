Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle provided an important injury update ahead of the clash against Tanzania in Dar es Salaam.

Nigeria manager Éric Chelle has confirmed that Calvin Bassey and Benjamin Fredrick are fully fit for the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualification fixture against Tanzania.

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The defensive duo recovered from cramping after starting the first leg in Uyo, boosting the Super Eagles' chances to complete the double against the Taifa Stars.

Bassey and Fredrick return

The Super Eagles secured a 3-1 home victory over Tanzania on November 13 to maintain their momentum in Group L.

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The victory featured late physical setbacks for the starting centre-backs, as both the Fulham defender and the Brentford youngster left the pitch with muscular discomfort.

Chelle addressed the media ahead of the second leg in Dar es Salaam to clarify their availability, confirming that both players have recovered, Punch reported.

Eric Chelle in a must-win clash.

The Group L stakes

Nigeria travel to the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on November 17, aiming to consolidate their position in the qualification standings.

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The victory against Tanzania in Uyo ensured Nigeria capitalised on Guinea-Bissau's slip-up against Madagascar; hence, if the Super Eagles win all their remaining matches, a spot at AFCON 2027 is guaranteed.