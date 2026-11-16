Floyd Mayweather meets Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu during his visit to Nigeria to launch a boxing development initiative

Floyd Mayweather meets Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu during his visit to Nigeria to launch a boxing development initiative

Floyd Mayweather wants to find Nigeria’s next boxing superstar, plans academies in major cities

Undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. visited Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to unveil plans for the TMT Frontrow Fight Series. The initiative aims to build grassroots boxing academies across Nigeria and foster young talent.

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr visited Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as part of his Nigeria trip.

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Mayweather plans to launch the TMT Frontrow Fight Series to discover and develop young Nigerian boxers.

Boxing academies are expected to be established in Lagos, Abuja, Enugu, Calabar and other cities.

The initiative aims to create more opportunities for Nigerian athletes and attract international boxing events.

Nigeria may soon have more young boxers stepping into the ring as one of the biggest names in world boxing, Floyd Mayweather Jr, has announced plans to build a grassroots boxing system in the country.

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The undefeated former five-division world champion visited Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at Lagos House, Marina, on Sunday as part of his trip to Nigeria to introduce a new boxing development project.

Mayweather is in the country to launch the TMT Frontrow Fight Series, an initiative designed to discover, train and promote young Nigerian boxing talents.

Floyd Mayweather received a plaque from Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu during the courtesy visit at Lagos House, Marina.

The programme is expected to establish boxing academies in major Nigerian cities, including Lagos, Abuja, Enugu and Calabar, with the aim of giving upcoming fighters better training and professional opportunities.

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The first event under the initiative is scheduled for 2027, and Mayweather is also expected to participate in a boxing contest in Nigeria that same year.

After meeting the boxing legend, Governor Sanwo-Olu said Lagos was ready to partner on the project and use sports to create more opportunities for young people.

“It was a pleasure to receive American professional boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. at Lagos House, Marina,” Sanwo-Olu said.

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“His vision of inspiring grassroots boxing talent across Africa, starting here in Nigeria, and bringing international boxing events to Lagos presents opportunities for our young people and the sports industry.”

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The governor added that Lagos would continue investing in sports infrastructure to create an environment where athletes can grow.

“Lagos is ready to welcome major sporting events. We have continued to invest in sports infrastructure and we are focused on creating an environment where talent can grow and succeed,” he said.

The boxing legend discussed plans to establish academies for young Nigerian fighters across major cities.

“We look forward to exploring these opportunities and strengthening Lagos’s place as a leading destination for sports and entertainment in Africa.”

Before meeting Sanwo-Olu, Mayweather also held discussions with the Director-General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu, who described Lagos as a suitable location for major boxing events.

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The visit has generated excitement among Nigerian boxing fans, many of whom believe Mayweather’s involvement could help uncover future champions and bring more international boxing attention to the country.