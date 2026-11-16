Orchid Road residents in Lagos threaten monthly protests after getting less than 2 hours of total light in October

Frustrated residents and business owners along Orchid Road in Lekki, Lagos, have taken to the streets to protest months of severe power outages, threatening monthly demonstrations until EKEDC and TCN resolve the crisis.

Orchid Road residents in Lekki say they have endured more than four months of unreliable electricity.

One estate reportedly spends ₦6 million monthly on diesel, while residents complain about hefty electricity bills.

The community has threatened to stage monthly protests until EKEDC and TCN improve power supply.

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Residents in Orchid Road, Lekki, Lagos State, have threatened to stage monthly protests over persistent electricity outages, accusing Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) of failing to provide reliable power despite regular payment of electricity bills.

Landlords, tenants, business owners and community leaders took to the streets at Monife Roundabout over the weekend, under the Lekki Conservation Estates Development Association (LECECODA). Placards read "Orchid Road Band B = Band Nothing," "Eko Power is a Charade" and "Orchid Road Deserves a Power Station," following reports from PUNCH.

Protests in Orchid Road, Lekki, Lagos State

LECECODA's President, Bode Akinwande, said the community had gone more than four months without meaningful power despite repeated attempts at dialogue with EKEDC. In October, he said, residents did not receive two hours of supply cumulatively, yet some estates received bills in the millions of naira.

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He said Orchid Road is a 7.5-kilometre corridor with about 200 residential estates, as well as schools, restaurants, shopping malls, supermarkets, churches and mosques.

He said it is served by the Maroko 33kV feeder at Ajah and has no dedicated injection substation. He alleged that the feeder trips daily, sometimes at the slightest threat of rain, and that in recent weeks supply has returned for as little as two minutes after four or five days of darkness.

Protests in Orchid Road, Lekki, Lagos State

Akinwande accused EKEDC and TCN of shifting responsibility between themselves. He said the association wrote to the Acting Managing Director of Eko DisCo, Sharifat Adegbenro, on October 20, 2026, requesting a meeting, and that the company responded only after learning of the planned protest.

He said residents would return to the streets every month until supply improves appreciably.

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A community stakeholder, Faith Oliver, said businesses along the corridor, especially those dependent on refrigeration, had lost billions and some had shut down. She said some households could not pump water.

A former LECECODA president, Irene Osas, said the problem had lasted more than 10 years, and that his estate spends about ₦6 million monthly on diesel and now owes suppliers.

The protest follows a similar demonstration on Lagos Island on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, when mainly women from Lewis, Okesuna, Beecroft, Simpson and Sandgrouse streets protested prolonged outages and heat, chanting in Yoruba, "E fun wa ina o, orun pa wa," meaning "Give us light, the heat is killing us."

Residents of Somolu protested on November 5, and Abule-Taylor residents protested after cables were stolen from a transformer on November 7.

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Orchid Road residents have protested before. In December 2024, more than 100 residents demonstrated over unreliable supply, and EKEDC at that time said supply would improve after TCN unveiled a new transformer.