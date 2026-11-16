Ronaldo is my friend — Portugal coach Jorge Jesus addresses falling out with former captain

Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus discussed his relationship with former national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

Portugal manager Jorge Jesus has insisted he had a cordial relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo, despite the recent falling out that preceded the forward's abrupt international retirement.

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The 72-year-old coach addressed the media following Portugal's 4-1 home defeat to Denmark, defending his treatment of the former national team captain.

Jorge Jesus defends Ronaldo relationship

Jesus referenced their successful tenure together at Al Nassr to dismiss accusations that he had deceived the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

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The deceit allegations were triggered by Ronaldo's statement after their falling out, in which he claimed to have had a private agreement with Jesus contrary to the position the 72-year-old took publicly.

"As Cristiano Ronaldo’s friend, I worked with him for a year, and I got to know him personally," Jesus told reporters.

Tensions developed between Ronaldo and Jesus in Portugal

"When I went to Al Nassr, I told him: I'm going there, and I'll help you become champions,'" he continued. "I did NOT deceive him."

The Al Nassr title success

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Jesus took charge of Al Nassr in July 2025 and guided the club to the 2025/26 Saudi Pro League title.

Al Nassr were officially crowned champions on May 21, 2026, marking their first league title since 2019. The victory secured Ronaldo his first major domestic trophy after three years in Saudi Arabia.

Following that domestic success, the Portuguese Football Federation appointed Jesus as national team head coach in July 2026. Observers expected the duo to replicate their club achievements on the international stage.

Ronaldo claims his first league title with Al Nassr | IMAGO

The international falling out

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The anticipated reunion deteriorated, culminating in a falling out between the manager and the player during the recent international windows.

🚨🇵🇹 Jorge Jesus: “As Cristiano Ronaldo’s friend, I worked with him for a year and I got to know him personally. When I went to Al Nassr, I told him: I'm going there, and I'll help you become champions”. “I did NOT deceive him”. https://t.co/1qgeb98zz8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 16, 2026

Ronaldo accepted a minimal fine from the federation after he abandoned camp in protest of Jesus's bullish press conference; he subsequently announced his retirement from international football in November 2026.