- 17-year-old girl allegedly pushed from two-storey building dies, 26-year-old suspect now faces murder charge

Police investigate the death of 17-year-old Chiamaka Chukwuokore after she is allegedly pushed from a two-storey building in Imo

Police investigate the death of 17-year-old Chiamaka Chukwuokore after she is allegedly pushed from a two-storey building in Imo

A 17-year-old girl, Chiamaka Chukwuokore, has died after allegedly being pushed from a two-storey building in Owerri, Imo State. Police have confirmed suspect Ifeanyi Chukwu Joseph now faces a murder allegation as investigations continue.

17-year-old Chiamaka Chukwuokore died after she was allegedly pushed from a two-storey building in Owerri, Imo State.

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Police arrested 26-year-old Ifeanyi Chukwu Joseph, who is now facing a murder allegation following the teenager’s death.

The incident happened on November 1, 2026, along Mbonu Ejike Street, Ikeneagbu, Owerri.

The Imo State Police Command said investigations are ongoing to uncover the full circumstances surrounding the case.

What started as an alleged assault case in Owerri, Imo State, has now turned into a murder investigation after a 17-year-old girl, Chiamaka Chukwuokore, died from injuries she sustained after falling from a two-storey building.

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The Imo State Police Command confirmed that Chukwuokore died after she was allegedly pushed from the building by 26-year-old Ifeanyi Chukwu Joseph.

The incident happened on November 1, 2026, along Mbonu Ejike Street, Ikeneagbu area of Owerri, the state capital.

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According to reports, the victim was the niece of Joseph’s girlfriend.

The police spokesperson, DSP Henry Okoye, said the suspect, who was initially arrested over the alleged incident, would now face a murder allegation following the teenager’s death.

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In a statement, the command said:

“The Imo State Police Command wishes to inform the public that 17-year-old Chiamaka Chukwuokore, who was allegedly pushed from a two-storey building by Ifeanyi Chukwu Joseph, aged 26, on November 1, 2026, along Mbonu Ejike Street, Ikeneagbu, Owerri, has sadly died.”

The statement added that Joseph remains in police custody as investigations continue.

“Following the victim’s death, the suspect is now facing a murder allegation. He remains in police custody as investigations continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and ensure that justice is served.”

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The Imo State Commissioner of Police, Audu Bosso, also expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and assured residents that a thorough investigation was ongoing.

Reports earlier stated that Joseph was arrested after he allegedly pushed Chiamaka from the two-storey building following an altercation.

The teenager was reportedly rushed to a hospital in critical condition after the incident, while the suspect was rescued from an angry mob and taken into police custody.