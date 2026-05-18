Logic Church sparks debate after naming X-rated TikToker ‘best graduating student’

Social media is currently divided after a popular TikToker, known for her highly explicit and open commentary on her lifestyle, walked away with the 'Best Graduating Student' award at LOGIC Church.

SUMMARY

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LOGIC Church and Pastor Flourish Peters are under heavy criticism for awarding an explicit adult-content TikToker, Lady Kay, the title of "Best Graduating Student" for the church's foundational Bible course.

Critics argue the church is endorsing sin and promoting a "hypergrace" doctrine, while defenders and classmates maintain that Lady Kay genuinely aced a rigorous academic curriculum and earned the award based purely on merit.

Behind the controversy is Lady Kay's personal journey of overcoming trauma and suicide ideation; supporters view the church’s recognition as a reflection of true gospel grace, which meets individuals exactly where they are.

The internet is currently experiencing a massive meltdown over a viral video from LOGIC Church, a major, well-attended ministry in the heart of Lagos.

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The church’s senior pastor, Pastor Flourish Peters, presented the coveted Best Graduating Student award for the church’s foundational Bible class to a well-known TikTok creator, Lady Kay (Koromone Koroye).

On its own, a church graduation is standard Sunday news. But things took a wild turn when netizens flipped from her graduation video straight to her main TikTok content.

The contrast that shocked social media

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Lady Kay is entirely public and unapologetic about her adult lifestyle brand.

Her TikTok feed features highly explicit commentary, where she openly boasts about everything from sustained sexual encounters to licentious oral acts, sharing raunchy audio clips with her "inner circle," and narrative pornography.

Seeing her holding a Bible school certificate next to Pastor Flourish gave social media an absolute heart attack.

Immediately, Christian Twitter and TikTok erupted. Critics, led by vocal commentators like Spiricoco, did not hold back. They launched a blistering critique against LOGIC Church and its leadership:

"This person was awarded the Best Graduating Student of LOGIC Church’s foundational Bible program... God bears us witness, it is not primarily because of the girl, but because of the pastor. Right now, if this girl unfortunately dies, she will not be part of the kingdom of heaven."

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A lady on TikTok posted a video on her page today, the first video.



It shows her being awarded the Best Graduating Student at LOGIC Foundation Class by Pastor Flourish Peters.



But the problem becomes apparent when you see the lifestyle of the girl.



In the second video, she… https://t.co/84H45vubBG pic.twitter.com/T7jZGLBrwu — Spiricoco Twittter (@SpiricocoNg) May 17, 2026

Spiricoco and other critics accused Pastor Flourish of watering down the gospel by preaching "hypergrace"—the controversial "once saved, forever saved" doctrine.

They claim that instead of firmly telling her to repent from the works of the flesh, the pastor allegedly handed her the award and simply told her on stage to stop sharing "those spicy content."

To critics, this signaled that the church was more concerned with the PR of her sharing the content rather than the morality of the lifestyle itself.

ALSO READ: Why cooking with rotten tomatoes can kill you

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"She earned it!" - The backstory and the defence

As the internet dragged the ministry into the mud, a massive wave of defenders, classmates, and Lady Kay herself stepped into the comment section to clear the air.

According to defenders like PChaks, Lady Kay’s journey to LOGIC Church followed a painful deconstruction phase.

I have been following up on this for several months.



There is a back story.



This lady was a church girl, according to her, she used to attend a known ministry and grew up all her life in church, then some years back, she had some experiences that made her question the reality… — PChaks (@PchaksofWFA) May 17, 2026

She had grown up in church, suffered traumatic experiences that made her suicidal, and walked completely away from God—which is when her explicit content began.

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A persistent friend forced her to attend LOGIC Church, where she felt she heard the gospel in a way that resonated, leading her to enroll in the foundational classes.

I think this a GOOD review. https://t.co/Gbtf1LNyGH pic.twitter.com/ZnoWqVWyJF — Bruno | Einstein of Marketing (@bruno_nwogu) January 25, 2026

Furthermore, insiders insist the award wasn't a PR stunt or a spiritual pass but purely academic.

A fellow member, Jolomi_dolapo, quickly shut down the criticism:

"Lady Kay is very smart!!!! She attends classes, wrote tests and write her exam and passed... She took first position in her set!!! The very best graduating student. And if you know LOGIC Church, the marking scheme is HARD. I got 94/100 and i got B."

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A fellow church member clarifies that Lady Kay took the top spot in her set by genuinely acing a rigorous Bible school examination, shutting down claims of church "manipulation".

Lady Kay herself jumped into the comments to unapologetically claim her victory:

"I won the best graduating student / first place award. I didn’t expect to come first place, but I earned this award because I beasted the exam; it was not 'given' to me."

"I earned this award because I beasted the exam; it was not 'given' to me." — Lady Kay addresses the viral internet meltdown directly, claiming her academic victory unapologetically.

Other supporters pointed out that it would be hypocritical and unfair for a church to deny a student her rightful academic grade just because of her external livelihood.

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As Chef_joy put it, "If she took it and scores the highest, would it be right to deprive her of the award because of her kind of content?? What then would the church be communicating??"

"Would it be right to deprive her of the award because of her kind of content?" — Chef_joy weighs in on the LOGIC Church controversy, pointing out that academic performance should remain separate from personal livelihood.

"The award is a trap"

While some are celebrating her biblical brilliance and others are condemning the pastor's theology, a third faction of the internet thinks the church is playing chess, not checkers.

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Comments like "The award is a trap 😭😭😭😭" and "Manipulative award, I must say" began flooding in, with fans of Lady Kay’s adult content worrying that the church is using the recognition to slowly pull her away from her lucrative "spicy content" brand.

While celebrating someone who openly lives outside traditional biblical standards looks like endorsing sin under the guise of "hypergrace", that is exactly what the gospel is supposed to look like—meeting people right where they are, without waiting for them to clean themselves up first.

If the gospel teaches anything, it's that grace is a journey, not a destination.

It creates a safe space for people to encounter God, leaving the heavy lifting of changing hearts to the Holy Spirit.

After all, the Christian faith is built on the foundation that our identity isn't defined by our past mistakes, our current struggles, or the labels the internet throws at us—but by who God says we are.

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To truly understand the kind of reckless, unconditional grace that looks past our flaws and calls us chosen, you have to look at the heart of worship.