Strength training and consistent physical activity as primary management tools for the metabolic shifts associated with PMOS.

Strength training and consistent physical activity as primary management tools for the metabolic shifts associated with PMOS.

PCOS is being renamed to PMOS — Here’s what the change means for women

PCOS has been officially renamed to PMOS (Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome) as of May 2026.

SUMMARY

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Renaming PCOS to PMOS (Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome) highlights it as a systemic metabolic disorder involving insulin resistance, rather than just a reproductive issue.

Experts dropped the "Polycystic" label as many patients lack cysts, and those present are actually underdeveloped follicles, often causing misdiagnosis.

The rebrand prioritises metabolic management, focusing on blood sugar stabilisation through protein-rich diets and strength training instead of solely relying on hormonal birth control.

If you’ve ever been told you have "cysts on your ovaries" but your scan came back clear or struggled with weight management with no clear direction or progress, you’re not alone.

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For decades, the name Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) has confused patients and even some doctors.

As of May 12, 2026, a global consensus published in The Lancet has officially renamed the condition to PMOS—Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome.

Why the change?

Experts say the old name was a "misnomer". The "cysts" people talk about in PCOS aren't actually cysts but underdeveloped follicles.

Even more confusing? Many women with the condition don't have these follicles at all, leading to thousands of Nigerian women being misdiagnosed or dismissed.

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PCOS vs. PMOS: What do they actually mean?

Many women with PMOS feel dismissed by the medical community when their symptoms don't fit the "classic" definition of ovarian cysts.

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, commonly known as PCOS, is one of the most common hormonal disorders that affects one in eight women of reproductive age.

The condition affects how the ovaries function and can disrupt hormone balance, metabolism, and reproductive health.

Despite the name, many women diagnosed with PCOS do not actually have ovarian cysts, which is one reason experts are proposing a new name: Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS).

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The proposed PMOS name aims to better reflect the fact that the condition involves:

Hormonal imbalance

Metabolic dysfunction

Insulin resistance

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Reproductive symptoms

Long-term health risks beyond the ovaries

Why experts want the name changed

As of May 2026, the medical community has transitioned from using Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) to Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS) to better reflect the condition's metabolic nature.

Medical experts argue that the term “Polycystic Ovary Syndrome” can be misleading for several reasons:

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1. Not everyone has ovarian cysts

Many people diagnosed with PCOS do not have cysts on their ovaries. The name can therefore confuse diagnosis.

2. It’s more than a reproductive disorder

PCOS affects multiple systems in the body – including hormones, metabolism, skin health, weight regulation, and mental health.

3. The old name (PCOS) can delay diagnosis

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Some women with irregular periods, acne, excessive hair growth, or insulin resistance may be overlooked because they do not show cysts on scans.

4. It highlights the metabolic risks

The proposed PMOS label emphasises the condition’s links to:

Insulin resistance

Type 2 diabetes

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Obesity

High cholesterol

Cardiovascular disease

Common symptoms of PCOS/PMOS

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Symptoms can vary from person to person, but common signs include:

Irregular or missed periods

Difficulty getting pregnant

Weight gain or difficulty losing weight

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Acne or oily skin

Excess facial or body hair

Hair thinning on the scalp

Fatigue

Mood changes

Dark patches of skin

Ovarian cysts in some cases

How to treat and manage PMOS

Managing PMOS often requires a dietary shift toward stabilising blood sugar and reducing insulin spikes through fibre-rich and protein-heavy meals.

Since the name now emphasises metabolism, the way we treat it is shifting too. It’s not just about taking a "period pill".

1. Fix your diet

The goal is to stop insulin spikes. Swap heavy white flours for "swallow" options high in fiber (like unripe plantain flour or oats) and ensure every meal has protein to keep your blood sugar stable.

2. Muscle Over "Intense" Cardio

While many go for long, exhausting runs to lose weight, PMOS responds better to strength training. Building muscle helps your body use insulin better, which naturally lowers the "male" hormones causing acne and hair growth.

3. Don't Ignore the Signs

If you have irregular periods, dark patches of skin around your neck (acanthosis nigricans), or thinning hair, don't just "wait for marriage" to check it out. Early management of PMOS can prevent Type 2 diabetes and heart issues later in life.

The shift to PMOS is a win for women. It moves the conversation away from "scary cysts" and toward "balanced hormones."