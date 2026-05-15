PCOS is being renamed to PMOS — Here’s what the change means for women
SUMMARY
Renaming PCOS to PMOS (Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome) highlights it as a systemic metabolic disorder involving insulin resistance, rather than just a reproductive issue.
Experts dropped the "Polycystic" label as many patients lack cysts, and those present are actually underdeveloped follicles, often causing misdiagnosis.
The rebrand prioritises metabolic management, focusing on blood sugar stabilisation through protein-rich diets and strength training instead of solely relying on hormonal birth control.
If you’ve ever been told you have "cysts on your ovaries" but your scan came back clear or struggled with weight management with no clear direction or progress, you’re not alone.
For decades, the name Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) has confused patients and even some doctors.
As of May 12, 2026, a global consensus published in The Lancet has officially renamed the condition to PMOS—Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome.
Why the change?
Experts say the old name was a "misnomer". The "cysts" people talk about in PCOS aren't actually cysts but underdeveloped follicles.
Even more confusing? Many women with the condition don't have these follicles at all, leading to thousands of Nigerian women being misdiagnosed or dismissed.
PCOS vs. PMOS: What do they actually mean?
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, commonly known as PCOS, is one of the most common hormonal disorders that affects one in eight women of reproductive age.
The condition affects how the ovaries function and can disrupt hormone balance, metabolism, and reproductive health.
Despite the name, many women diagnosed with PCOS do not actually have ovarian cysts, which is one reason experts are proposing a new name: Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS).
The proposed PMOS name aims to better reflect the fact that the condition involves:
Hormonal imbalance
Metabolic dysfunction
Insulin resistance
Reproductive symptoms
Long-term health risks beyond the ovaries
Why experts want the name changed
Medical experts argue that the term “Polycystic Ovary Syndrome” can be misleading for several reasons:
1. Not everyone has ovarian cysts
Many people diagnosed with PCOS do not have cysts on their ovaries. The name can therefore confuse diagnosis.
2. It’s more than a reproductive disorder
PCOS affects multiple systems in the body – including hormones, metabolism, skin health, weight regulation, and mental health.
3. The old name (PCOS) can delay diagnosis
Some women with irregular periods, acne, excessive hair growth, or insulin resistance may be overlooked because they do not show cysts on scans.
4. It highlights the metabolic risks
The proposed PMOS label emphasises the condition’s links to:
Insulin resistance
Type 2 diabetes
Obesity
High cholesterol
Cardiovascular disease
READ ALSO: If you have PCOS, avoid these foods
Common symptoms of PCOS/PMOS
Symptoms can vary from person to person, but common signs include:
Irregular or missed periods
Difficulty getting pregnant
Weight gain or difficulty losing weight
Acne or oily skin
Excess facial or body hair
Hair thinning on the scalp
Fatigue
Mood changes
Dark patches of skin
Ovarian cysts in some cases
How to treat and manage PMOS
Since the name now emphasises metabolism, the way we treat it is shifting too. It’s not just about taking a "period pill".
1. Fix your diet
The goal is to stop insulin spikes. Swap heavy white flours for "swallow" options high in fiber (like unripe plantain flour or oats) and ensure every meal has protein to keep your blood sugar stable.
2. Muscle Over "Intense" Cardio
While many go for long, exhausting runs to lose weight, PMOS responds better to strength training. Building muscle helps your body use insulin better, which naturally lowers the "male" hormones causing acne and hair growth.
3. Don't Ignore the Signs
If you have irregular periods, dark patches of skin around your neck (acanthosis nigricans), or thinning hair, don't just "wait for marriage" to check it out. Early management of PMOS can prevent Type 2 diabetes and heart issues later in life.
The shift to PMOS is a win for women. It moves the conversation away from "scary cysts" and toward "balanced hormones."
The transition from the name PCOS to PMOS will happen globally over the next three years, so don't be surprised if your doctor uses both terms!
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