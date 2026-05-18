Social media influencer Justice Chidiebere granted bail by Federal High Court

Social media influencer Justice Chidiebere, known as "Justice Crack," leaves the Federal High Court in Abuja after being granted a ₦5 million bail following his arraignment on cybercrime charges

Social media influencer Justice Chidiebere, known as "Justice Crack," leaves the Federal High Court in Abuja after being granted a ₦5 million bail following his arraignment on cybercrime charges

Federal High Court in Abuja grants N5 million bail to social media influencer Justice Crack over alleged cybercrime charges linked to viral videos about Nigerian soldiers’ welfare.

Justice Chidiebere was granted ₦ 5 million bail by the Federal High Court in Abuja over alleged cybercrime and breach of public peace charges.

The influencer was arrested after posting viral videos raising concerns about the welfare and feeding conditions of Nigerian soldiers in conflict zones.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik ordered strict bail conditions, including a Grade Level 15 civil servant as surety and surrender of the defendant’s international passport.

An State Security Service operative told the court investigators recovered videos, chats and social media materials from the defendant’s phone during investigation.

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The Federal High Court in Abuja has granted bail to social media influencer and blogger Justice Chidiebere, popularly known online as Justice Crack, in the sum of ₦5 million over charges linked to alleged cybercrime and breach of public peace.

Justice Chidiebere was arraigned by the State Security Service on May 4 on a three-count charge bordering on cybercrime, felony and conduct capable of disturbing public peace. He pleaded not guilty to all the charges filed against him.

The influencer’s arrest followed viral videos he posted on social media in which he raised concerns about the welfare of Nigerian soldiers, especially over feeding conditions and treatment of troops operating in conflict areas.

According to reports presented in court, he was initially arrested by soldiers before being transferred to the SSS for further investigation and prosecution.

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Delivering ruling on the bail application on Monday, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik held that the defendant should be granted bail to allow him prepare for trial.

ustice Joyce Abdulmalik ruled that the defendant's bail must be secured by a Grade Level 15 federal civil servant residing within the court's jurisdiction.

The court fixed the bail at ₦5 million with one surety.

Justice Abdulmalik ruled that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction at a fixed address for at least four years. The surety is also expected to provide proof of residence through either a tenancy agreement or a certificate of occupancy to be deposited with the court registry.

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The judge further stated that the surety must be a federal civil servant not below Grade Level 15 and must present evidence of at least three months salary payment, alongside a letter of authentication from the head of department and proof of pensionable employment.

The court also directed the surety to swear to an affidavit of means and submit a recent passport photograph.

As part of the bail conditions, Justice Chidiebere was ordered to deposit his international passport with the court.

Meanwhile, the prosecution opened its case with testimony from the first prosecution witness, Uruntu Douglas, an operative of the SSS.

The influencer’s troubles began after he shared viral videos raising concerns about the feeding and welfare of Nigerian troops serving in conflict zones.

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Led in evidence by prosecution counsel M.L. Jackson, the witness told the court that the case was transferred to the SSS from the Nigerian Army Intelligence Corps for further investigation.

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Douglas said the defendant voluntarily made a statement in the presence of his lawyers during interrogation.

According to the witness, some soldiers allegedly shared images and materials with the defendant, who later turned them into videos and published them online without first verifying the authenticity of the information.

He also informed the court that investigators recovered data from the defendant’s mobile phone, including videos allegedly uploaded to social media platforms, conversations with soldiers, chats involving his godfather connected to planned protests, and other materials from his social media accounts.

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