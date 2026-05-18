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OwnTheSweat 2.0: how Dettol Cool showed Nigerians the easy way to stay cool, fresh, and protected

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 14:56 - 18 May 2026
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OwnTheSweat 2.0: how Dettol Cool showed Nigerians the easy way to stay cool, fresh, and protected
Over the past two months, soaring temperatures across Nigeria have made staying fresh and comfortable more difficult.
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From navigating crowded spaces in sweltering conditions to repeatedly wiping away sweat, the discomfort has been widespread. For those with active lifestyles or constantly on the move, maintaining proper hygiene has become even more demanding.

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#OwnTheSweat 2.0, the focus was on deeper, more engaging experiences within environments where movement and physical activity are part of everyday life

Building on the momentum of its first edition, which introduced the #OwnTheSweat campaign to communities across the country, Dettol Cool returned with a more immersive approach. With #OwnTheSweat 2.0, the focus was on deeper, more engaging experiences within environments where movement and physical activity are part of everyday life.

Dettol Cool Challenge at Lagos NYSC campus

At the centre of this experience is the Dettol Cool antibacterial bar soap. It is designed to support active lifestyles with triple-action benefits: 99% germ protection, a cooling sensation that lowers skin temperature by up to five degrees, and long-lasting defence against body odour, even during intense physical activity.

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The initiative came to life through a series of pop-up activations engaging participants in real time and reinforcing the connection between active living and everyday hygiene. Rather than simply promoting freshness, the initiative demonstrated how it fits seamlessly into daily routines.

Dettol Cool Challenge at Lagos NYSC campus

The campaign kicked off in key fitness hubs across the country. At each location, participants took part in interactive fitness challenges led by trained instructors, transforming routine workouts into engaging experiences. These sessions created a practical link between performance and hygiene, allowing participants to experience the brand in context.

At the Lagos NYSC Camp, the brand engaged corps members through fitness challenges, dance competitions, and interactive quizzes led by fitness instructor, Ekemini “Kemen” Ekerette. Standout participants were crowned as ‘Cool Champions’ and received Dettol Cool-branded merchandise.

Dettol Cool Challenge at Lekki gym
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Speaking on the campaign, Marketing Director at Reckitt West Africa, Boma Harrison, noted that the initiative #OwnTheSweat was designed to meet Nigerians in their everyday routines. “With #OwnTheSweat2.0 by Dettol Cool, we wanted to go beyond awareness and create real, engaging experiences in spaces where people are most active, such as the gym. It’s about showing that staying cool, fresh and maintaining good hygiene can be simple, even in demanding conditions. You can rely on Dettol Cool to get the job done,” she said.

With #OwnTheSweat 2.0, Dettol Cool reinforces its commitment to supporting active lifestyles and helping Nigerians stay fresh, protected, and confident on the go.

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