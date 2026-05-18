Federal High Court sets ₦100m bail for former governor Nasir El-Rufai

Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has been granted a ₦100 million bail by the Federal High Court in Abuja, subject to stringent conditions.

Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has been granted a ₦100 million bail by the Federal High Court in Abuja, subject to stringent conditions.

Federal High Court in Abuja grants former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai ₦100 million bail with strict conditions, including DSS reporting and passport submission.

Nasir El-Rufai was granted ₦100 million bail by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The court ordered that the surety must be a Grade Level 17 federal civil servant residing in Maitama or Asokoro with landed property in Abuja.

El-Rufai was directed to surrender all international passports and report monthly to the Department of State Services headquarters.

Justice Abdulmalik warned that failure to meet any bail condition would result in automatic revocation of the bail.

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A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted bail to former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai in the sum of ₦100 million, with the court attaching several strict conditions that must be met before the bail can take effect.

Justice Abdulmalik delivered the ruling and outlined a number of requirements for the defendant and his surety as the case continues.

According to the court, the surety must be a resident of either Maitama or Asokoro in Abuja and must submit the original Certificate of Occupancy of a landed property to the court registry.

Justice Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court outlined that the surety must be a high-ranking federal civil servant residing in Maitama or Asokoro.

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The judge also ruled that the surety must be a federal civil servant not below Grade Level 17. In addition, the surety is expected to provide proof of salary payments for at least three months, backed by a confirmation letter from a bank manager operating within the court’s jurisdiction.

The court further ordered the surety to swear to an affidavit of means, sign a bail bond and provide a recent passport photograph to the court registry.

As part of the bail terms, El-Rufai was directed to surrender all valid international passports to the court pending the conclusion of the trial.

The former governor is required to surrender all valid international passports to the court registry until the final determination of the case.

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Justice Abdulmalik also instructed that the surety must submit a verification letter from his or her department, alongside a tax clearance certificate covering the last six months.

In another condition attached to the bail, the former governor was ordered to report to the headquarters of the Department of State Services every last Friday of the month by 10 a.m. to sign an attendance register until the case is determined.

READ ALSO: Five Security Officers Arrested for Accepting Bribes in Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Breach Involving El-Rufai

The judge warned that failure to comply with any of the conditions would automatically lead to the revocation of the bail.

The court additionally directed El-Rufai to submit a letter of attestation from the Chairman of the Kaduna Traditional Council.

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