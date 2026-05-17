BBNaija Season 11 auditions to begin May 22: Here’s how to apply

​MultiChoice Nigeria has announced the commencement of auditions for the eleventh edition of Africa’s biggest reality television show, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija).

In a post shared on Instagram on Saturday, the organisers disclosed that this year’s audition process will be conducted physically, with interested applicants expected to register between May 16 and May 20.

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​According to MultiChoice, participation is free and strictly open to Nigerians aged 21 and above with a valid means of identification.

The organisers also noted that audition slots are limited, adding that the registration portal will close once maximum capacity is reached.

Successful applicants will receive confirmation emails containing details of the physical auditions scheduled for May 22 to May 24 in Lagos, Abuja, and Enugu.

Following the success of previous editions, the upcoming season is expected to feature a fresh lineup of housemates competing for the grand prize.

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Industry insiders hinted that Season 11 could introduce major twists to the nomination and eviction process, making the competition more unpredictable for both contestants and viewers.​

The live show is expected to run for 10 weeks, continuing the franchise’s tradition of showcasing intense social interactions, tasks and entertainment that have made BBNaija a continental sensation.

BBNaija returned to physical auditions during its 2025 tenth edition after six years of virtual screenings. The tenth season combined online applications with physical screenings in Lagos, Abuja and Enugu.

The show first introduced online auditions in 2019 to enable aspiring contestants who could not attend physical venues to participate.

Imisi, winner of BBNaija Season 10

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Opeyemi Ayanwale, popularly known as Imisi, emerged as the winner of the tenth edition on October 5, 2025. She defeated 28 other housemates to clinch the grand prize worth ₦150 million, including ₦80 million cash and an SUV.

Interested applicants for BBNaija Season 11 can apply through the official registration portal and provide the valid information needed for their application process.