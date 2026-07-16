'6" basketball prospect Jongkuch Mach standing on an indoor track with motion capture sensors on his legs and torso for sports science testing

'6" basketball prospect Jongkuch Mach standing on an indoor track with motion capture sensors on his legs and torso for sports science testing

PHOTOS: Meet the 18-year-old basketball prospect who's already 7 ft 6 in tall—and taller than most NBA stars

See photos of Jongkuch Mach, the 18-year-old South Sudanese-Australian basketball prospect standing 7 ft 6 in tall.

Jongkuch Mach is an 18-year-old South Sudanese-Australian basketball prospect who stands an incredible 7 ft 6 in (229 cm).

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His extraordinary height and growing potential have made him one of the most talked-about young basketball talents online.

Here's what makes Mach special, why scouts are watching him, and whether he could become basketball's next global star.

At 18, most teenagers are worrying about school, friendships or what comes next after graduation.

Jongkuch "JK" Mach, however, is already towering over almost everyone he meets, quite literally.

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Born on October 8, 2007, the South Sudanese-Australian is officially measured at 7'6" (229 cm) with a massive wingspan.

This makes him taller than nearly every active NBA player, including the San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama (listed at 7'4").

He currently plays as a centre for the BA Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Australia's NBL1 East.

He is highly sought after, boasting NCAA Division I offers from LSU, Colorado, and Santa Clara, as well as interest from the NBL Next Stars program.

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According to his agent, Solomon Dech, Mach has put on roughly 20 kilograms (about 44 lbs) of muscle over 12 months to prepare his body for professional-level physical contact.

"It’s a blessing and a curse at the same time, because being that tall comes with a lot of physical challenges. But I think what the Centre of Excellence has done is an excellent job stripping him back and rebuilding him properly," his agent said.

Photos of Mach have been making the rounds online, with many people struggling to believe someone so young could already stand taller than many NBA stars.

Jongkuch "JK" Mach

Side profile of 7'6" South Sudanese-Australian basketball recruit Jongkuch Mach standing next to a technician at a computer workstation during a biomechanics evaluation.

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A sports scientist kneeling down on an indoor track to adjust motion-tracking sensors on the ankles of 7-foot-6 basketball player Jongkuch Mach.

all basketball recruit Jongkuch Mach leaning on a silver stepladder to stretch his legs during a motion-capture athletic assessment.

Standing beside teammates, coaches and even adults, the difference is impossible to ignore. But height alone doesn't make a basketball player.

History has shown that the sport has seen several exceptionally tall athletes, from 7 ft 4 in Victor Wembanyama to 7 ft 6 in Yao Ming and the late 7 ft 7 in Manute Bol.

7 ft 4 in Victor Wembanyama

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What separates those who succeed from those who don't is how well they move, develop their skills and stay healthy over the course of their careers.

That is why Jongkuch Mach's journey is generating genuine excitement.

Born to South Sudanese parents before growing up in Australia, Mach represents the latest chapter in the remarkable basketball story connecting South Sudan and Australia.

South Sudan has quietly become a basketball powerhouse.

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The country has produced towering stars like former NBA All-Star Luol Deng, legendary shot-blocker Manute Bol, NBA forward Bol Bol, rising star Khaman Maluach and Wenyen Gabriel.

Khaman Maluach

Their success has inspired a new wave of young talent, and Jongkuch Mach is the latest name generating buzz.

Australia, meanwhile, boasts one of the strongest basketball development systems outside North America, making it an ideal environment for nurturing young prospects.

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For a player with Mach's physical profile, every year of development matters.

At 18, his body is still growing, and coaches will likely focus just as much on improving his coordination, strength and mobility as they do on scoring or rebounding.

Modern basketball increasingly rewards versatile big men who can protect the rim, switch onto smaller players and contribute offensively beyond simply standing close to the basket.

That is why fans are curious not just about how tall Mach is but also about what kind of player he will eventually become.

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Social media has only amplified the fascination. Clips and photographs of the teenager regularly spark thousands of reactions, with users comparing his height to famous NBA giants and wondering whether he could become the next global basketball sensation.

Others simply marvel at how surreal he looks standing among teammates.

For now, though, Jongkuch Mach is enjoying something few athletes experience before adulthood: worldwide attention.

Whether he eventually becomes an NBA star or simply enjoys a successful professional career elsewhere, one thing is already certain, his remarkable height has made him impossible to ignore.