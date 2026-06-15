Meet the world’s richest man in every decade (1900 to 2026): From Rockefeller to Elon Musk

Discover how the title of the world's richest man evolved over 126 years of economic shifts.

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From industrial oil monopolies to the tech boom, see the defining billionaires of every era.

Elon Musk's historic 2026 milestone marks the arrival of the world's very first trillionaire fortune.

The race for immense wealth has always fascinated the world.

Over the past century, the source of mega-fortunes has shifted dramatically. In the early 1900s, empires were built on steel, heavy industry, and fossil fuels.

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Today, software, digital platforms, and space technology dominate the upper echelons of wealth.

So, who held the crown in each decade? Let’s take a fascinating journey through financial history.

1900s to 1930s: John D. Rockefeller

John D. Rockefeller, widely recognised as the world's first official billionaire, built his immense wealth through the Standard Oil Company.

At the dawn of the 20th century, John D. Rockefeller was the undisputed king of wealth.

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He built Standard Oil into a corporate juggernaut that, at its peak, controlled roughly 90% of all oil production in the United States.

Even when the U.S. government forced the monopoly to break up in 1911 under antitrust laws, the split actually made Rockefeller wealthier as the individual shares skyrocketed.

He successfully defended his crown through the Roaring Twenties and even the worst of the Great Depression, remaining the wealthiest man on Earth until he died in 1937.

Adjusted for inflation, his peak wealth would exceed $400 billion today.

Source of Wealth: Oil & Refining

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Primary Company: Standard Oil

1940s: Mir Osman Ali Khan (The Nizam of Hyderabad)

Mir Osman Ali Khan of Hyderabad.

Following the end of the Rockefeller era and amidst the turmoil of World War II, Mir Osman Ali Khan emerged globally as the wealthiest man alive.

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As the absolute ruler of the princely state of Hyderabad, his fortune was legendary.

In February 1947, TIME magazine famously highlighted Mir Osman Ali Khan, the Nizam of Hyderabad, labelling him the richest man in the world.

In 1947, Time magazine featured him on the cover as the world's richest person, estimating his wealth at $2 billion at the time (worth tens of billions today).

His treasury boasted hundreds of millions of pounds in gold and silver bullion, alongside a legendary jewel collection that included the famous Jacob Diamond, which he casually used as a paperweight.

Source of wealth: Inherited State Wealth, Diamonds, and Gold

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Primary venture: Sovereign Treasury of Hyderabad

1950s to 1970s: J. Paul Getty

Energy mogul J. Paul Getty dominated global wealth rankings for decades after securing massive post-war oil concessions.

The post-war global economic boom birthed a new kind of oil tycoon.

J. Paul Getty secured his place as the richest man of this era by aggressively buying up oil concessions in the Middle East during the late 1940s and 1950s.

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This gamble paid off massively as global demand for energy surged.

Getty was as famous for his immense wealth as he was for his notorious frugality, famously installing a payphone in his mansion for guests to use.

He dominated the global rich lists through the 1960s and held onto his massive fortune until he died in 1976.

Source of Wealth: Petroleum Energy

Primary Company: Getty Oil

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1980s: Yoshiaki Tsutsumi

Real estate tycoon Yoshiaki Tsutsumi became the world's wealthiest individual in 1987 during the peak of Japan's historic asset bubble.

Many people are surprised to learn that Japan briefly produced the world’s richest individual.

During the heights of the historic Japanese asset and real estate bubble of the late 1980s, Yoshiaki Tsutsumi took the top spot.

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When Forbes published its very first official World’s Billionaires list in 198 7, Tsutsumi was crowned number one with an estimated net worth of $20 billion.

His company owned vast swaths of prime Japanese real estate, private railroads, hotels, and golf courses, effectively controlling what local media called the "Seibu Kingdom".

Source of Wealth: Real Estate & Infrastructure

Primary Company: Seibu Group / Kokudo Corporation

1990s to 2000s: Bill Gates

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Bill Gates

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates became the face of the modern tech billionaire, taking the crown as the world's richest man in 1995.

As personal computers became mandatory fixtures in homes and offices worldwide, Gates’s fortune grew exponentially.

He held the top spot securely for the better part of fifteen years, maintaining his lead even as he stepped back from daily operations to focus on global philanthropy.

Source of Wealth: Software & Computing

Primary Company: Microsoft

2010s: Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

The 2010s witnessed a massive transition from traditional desktop software to the cloud and e-commerce.

While Bill Gates started the decade at the top, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos officially overtook him in 2017.

As retail shopping rapidly shifted online, Amazon mutated from a simple internet bookshop into a global logistics and cloud computing empire, pushing Bezos's net worth past the $100 billion milestone—a first for the modern era.

Source of Wealth: E-Commerce & Cloud Computing

Primary Company: Amazon

2020s: Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the entrepreneurial force behind companies like Tesla and SpaceX, becomes the world's first trillionaire.

The current decade belongs to Elon Musk. The serial entrepreneur disrupted multiple legacy industries simultaneously, driving massive valuations across electric vehicles, aerospace engineering, and artificial intelligence.

Though his net worth has seen intense volatility driven by public stock performances, his aggressive bets on hardware automation, satellite internet, and digital infrastructure have consistently kept him at the top of the global financial pyramid.

Source of Wealth: Electric Vehicles & Aerospace

Primary Companies: Tesla, SpaceX, xAI

2026: The world's first trillionaire

History was officially made on June 12, 2026, when Elon Musk became the first human in history to cross the $1 trillion net worth milestone.

The historic surge was triggered by the blockbuster Nasdaq initial public offering (IPO) of his rocket and satellite company, SpaceX (trading under ticker $SPCX).

Raising a record $75 billion, the company's valuation flew past $2 trillion on its opening day. With Musk holding a massive 42% stake in SpaceX alongside his holdings in Tesla and xAI, his personal fortune entered a completely unprecedented financial tier.