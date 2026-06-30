Osasere Okundaye became Nigeria's youngest chartered accountant at just 16 years old.

Osasere Okundaye became Nigeria's youngest chartered accountant at just 16 years old.

Meet Osasere Okundaye, the 16-year-old who just became Nigeria's youngest chartered accountant

Osasere Okundaye has become Nigeria's youngest chartered accountant at just 16 after passing ICAN's professional examinations.

Osasere Okundaye has become Nigeria's youngest chartered accountant at the age of 16, setting a new national record.

She earned the qualification after passing ICAN's professional examinations, surpassing the previous record set by a 17-year-old in 2022.

The Minister of Youth Development praised her achievement, saying it shows what young Nigerians can accomplish through hard work and determination.

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A 16-year-old girl has set a new national record after qualifying as Nigeria's youngest chartered accountant through the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

Osasere Okundaye earned the professional qualification after completing ICAN's rigorous examination process, a certification typically achieved by graduates and working professionals after years of study. Her feat surpasses the previous record set in 2022 by Jonathan Adewale, who became Nigeria's youngest chartered accountant at age 17.

Her feat surpasses the previous record set in 2022 by Jonathan Adewale

The Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, congratulated Okundaye in a statement on Monday, describing her achievement as a clear demonstration of discipline and determination at an unusually young age.

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"I heartily congratulate Miss Osasere Okundaye on her outstanding achievement of becoming Nigeria's youngest Chartered Accountant at just 16 years of age. This remarkable milestone is a testament to the power of hard work, discipline, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to excellence," the minister said.

Olawande described Okundaye as proof of what young Nigerians are capable of when given the right support, saying her story should inspire others pursuing similar paths.

Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande

"Her accomplishment reminds us that with determination, dedication, and the right support, young Nigerians can break barriers, set new records, and inspire a generation to dream bigger and strive for excellence," he added.

The minister also extended recognition to Okundaye's parents, teachers and mentors, crediting their support as central to her success.

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"Their encouragement, sacrifices, and belief in her abilities have undoubtedly contributed to this exceptional success," he said.

The professional exam is one of the most rigorous nationally

ICAN's professional qualification is widely regarded as one of the most demanding certifications in the country, requiring candidates to pass a structured series of examinations covering financial reporting, taxation, audit, and corporate strategy, among other areas. Most candidates complete the qualification well into their twenties, after years of formal accounting education and practical training, making Okundaye's achievement at 16 especially unusual within the profession.

Her record adds to a small but growing list of young Nigerians achieving major academic and professional milestones years ahead of the typical timeline, a trend that has frequently drawn national attention and government recognition in recent years.

Secondary school students in a classroom

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Olawande reaffirmed the Federal Ministry of Youth Development's commitment to supporting young Nigerians through programmes designed to help them reach their potential, describing Okundaye's success as a reflection of the country's future.