Fans react as Mercy Johnson teaches popular actor how to safely break a bottle on set

Popular actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie has got fans talking following a viral video showing her teaching her colleague, actor Zubby Michael, how to break a bottle for a movie scene.

The actress explains how to break a bottle safely during a movie scene without causing injury to one's face, revealing that she learned the trick during her time living in the barracks.

She explains that the most important thing to note while performing the stunt is to protect one’s face to avoid injuries.

The behind-the-scenes video sparks reactions from fellow actors and fans on social media.

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In a trending behind-the-scenes video of Mercy Johnson-Okojie and Zubby Michael on a movie set, the actress gave a live demonstration of how to break bottles for a film scene. As she demonstrated the stunt to the visibly scared actor, she was surrounded by a group of onlookers who watched with keen interest.

Revealing the major thing to be cautious about while teaching the lesson, Okojie explained, “The trick to break a bottle is not hard at all. The most important thing is for you to remove your face so you will not be injured. You understand the matter? You will break it in a way it will enter the vein.”

As she explained the technique, the actress noted that she was saved by God from living a rough life, stating, “Nah God save us. Some of us for dey street.”

Mercy Johnson [Instagram/@mercyjohnson]

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Despite performing such a stunt, Mercy Johnson noted that she was in no way in support of violence. “No room for violence. Violence would not solve anything,” she opined.

In the comments section, producer and actress Genevieve Onuama shared highlights from their time shooting the film, noting that they faced challenges while filming on the streets.

“My voice though; we saw shege on the street filming this movie. These two are crowd pullers.”

The video also got other actors and fans talking, especially because of the rare occurrence of a woman teaching a man how to perform such an act.

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Actor Nosa Rex wrote, “Mama P. E still dey body. See as u balance.”

Actress Kie Kie revealed, “Fun fact: na aunty Mercy teach me how to break bottle.”

Actor Uzee Usman wrote, “It’s still in the body.”

An Instagram user joked that “hard man… hard man. See as Zubby ran away.” Another hailed the actress' military upbringing, saying, “Once a barracks babe, forever a barracks babe.”