If your JAMB exam didn’t go as planned, here’s what to do next

If your JAMB exam didn’t go as planned, here’s what to do next

2026 JAMB exam disrupted? How to reprint your slip and check your new date

If your JAMB exam didn’t go as planned, here’s what to do next.

Summary

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JAMB says affected candidates don’t need to re-register as disrupted exams will be automatically rescheduled.

Candidates should reprint their JAMB slips to check updated exam dates, times, and centres.

A mop-up exam will be conducted after April 25, 2026, while strict anti-malpractice measures remain in place.

If you experienced technical issues, sudden shutdowns, or incomplete sessions during your 2026 JAMB exam, you’re not alone, and more importantly, you’re not at fault.

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The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has rolled out a clear plan to ensure that no affected candidate is left behind.

So instead of panicking or rushing to re-register, here’s exactly what you need to know and do.

1. You don't need to register again

JAMB CBT centre

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First things first: don’t pay for another JAMB form.

JAMB has confirmed that all disrupted sessions are automatically flagged in its system.

This means affected candidates are already identified, and your exam will be rescheduled without any extra action from you.

2. Reprint your JAMB slip to get your new date

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Your next step is simple but important: keep checking the JAMB portal and reprint your exam slip.

Your updated slip will show:

Your new exam date

Your rescheduled time

A new exam centre (if changed)

Make it a habit to check frequently so you don’t miss your new schedule.

Read Next: 7 courses you can study at the university with a low JAMB score in 2025

3. Watch out for the mop-up exam

UTME CBT centre

JAMB has also announced a mop-up examination for candidates who couldn’t complete their tests due to technical issues.

This mop-up exercise will take place after the main exam window (April 16 to April 25, 2026) and is designed to make sure every affected candidate gets a fair chance to sit for the exam.

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4. Don't joke with exam rules

While JAMB is being flexible with technical problems, it’s taking a hard stance on malpractice.

According to JAMB Registrar Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, the board remains zero-tolerant of exam misconduct.

Over 800 officials and advanced monitoring technology have been deployed to ensure the integrity of the exam process.

5. Stay calm and informed

Two ladies having a conversation

It’s easy to feel anxious when something this important doesn’t go as planned. But the good news is that JAMB has already built a system to handle situations like this.

Your job now is to:

Stay updated

Reprint your slip regularly

Prepare for your rescheduled exam

A disrupted exam isn’t the end of your academic journey. As long as you follow the right steps and keep checking for updates, you’ll get another chance to sit your exam and move forward with your admission process.