150 is the new 200: How JAMB is engineering a generation of intellectual dwarfs and why Nigerians are fuming

If a country keeps lowering the bar so more people can cross it, what happens when nobody remembers where the bar was supposed to be in the first place?

There was a time in Nigeria when scoring 200 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) was considered the bare minimum.

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Today, that benchmark has crumbled.

With the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) pegging the 2026 minimum cut-off at a startling 150 (37.5%), we have to ask a painful question: Are we lowering the bar because the students are getting "duller", or is the system simply giving up on excellence?

While some defended JAMB’s decision, others saw it as another dangerous sign that Nigeria is gradually rewarding mediocrity instead of excellence.

One user, ZenD (@astala276), questioned why standards should be dropping in an age where students have access to unlimited learning tools.

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First time I’ll be supporting this guy. The education benchmark shouldn’t be going down. With the number of children graduating these days, the benchmark is expected to go up.



JAMB cut-off marks for most schools used to be 180 in 2017, so I don’t know why JAMB is pegging the… — ZenD (@astala276) May 12, 2026

Harsh? Yes. But many Nigerians quietly agree with the frustration behind those words.

When scoring below 200 was once shameful

Years ago, scoring below 200 in JAMB was considered embarrassing in many homes.

Competitive courses demanded 250 or above. Students read relentlessly because the system forced them to rise to the occasion.

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Today, however, the benchmark keeps shifting downward, and many fear the country is adjusting expectations to match declining performance rather than fixing the root problem.

According to data shared by StatiSense, Nigeria’s minimum JAMB cut-off dropped from 180 in 2015 and 2016 to 120 in 2017, remained there in 2018, rose slightly over the years, and now sits at 150 in 2026.

📚 MINIMUM JAMB CUT-OFF MARKS IN NIGERIA (2015–2026) 🇳🇬



Year — Minimum Cut-Off Mark (% of 400)



2015 — 180 (45%)

2016 — 180 (45%)

2017 — 120 (30%)

2018 — 120 (30%)

2019 — 160 (40%)

2020 — 160 (40%)

2021 — 120 (30%)

2022 — 140 (35%)

2023 — 140 (35%)

2024 — 140 (35%)

2025 — 150… https://t.co/UYmF03cAIH — StatiSense (@StatiSense) May 12, 2026

While defenders argue that cut-off marks are only “minimum thresholds", critics believe the repeated reductions normalise poor academic performance.

Another X user, tanidem (@m_e_d_i_n_a_t_), captured the nostalgia many older Nigerians feel:

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“During my days, if you had below 210, you were labeled olodo.”

The quality of education in Nigeria is reducing. From cut off marks being 150-100 to jamb saying there's no need for certain people to write UTME.



During my days, if you had below 210, you were labeled olodo.



I really wish they'd up the jamb cutoff coz these students aren't it — tanidem🧕🏿💙 (@m_e_d_i_n_a_t_) May 11, 2026

Is JAMB the last credible exam left?

The CBT system was designed to eliminate rigging and malpractice, making JAMB scores the most credible reflection of a student's actual ability.

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Part of the concern comes from the fact that many Nigerians still see JAMB as one of the few examinations with some level of credibility.

Unlike WAEC and NECO, which are often accused of widespread malpractice, JAMB’s CBT structure leaves less room for manipulation.

So when scores remain low year after year, people naturally begin asking difficult questions: Is the average student truly getting weaker academically? Or is the system itself producing students who can barely think critically?

Ironically, students today have more access to information than any previous generation.

Smartphones, AI tools, YouTube tutorials, online courses, and Google Search have made learning easier and cheaper.

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Yet deep learning appears to be disappearing. Information is now everywhere, but comprehension is becoming rare.

Even JAMB’s grammatical error points to the decline in intelligence.

A viral post from JAMB’s official account riddled with grammatical errors has Nigerians questioning the competence of the very body setting the nation's academic standards.

The real problem may be bigger than the students

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One would wonder if it’s a decline in IQ or a systemic failure because the blame cannot rest entirely on the students.

Adeyemi Abiodun (@Oromzzzz) pointed to another uncomfortable truth: the collapse of respect for education itself.

question is why are the best brains not interested in education courses. because teachers have been denigrated both by the govt & citizenry. people will come online & make mockery of teachers & educators as poor people. yet you expect intelligent people to go into such fields — adeyemi abiodun (@Oromzzzz) May 12, 2026

Teachers in Nigeria are underpaid, undervalued, and often mocked socially. Brilliant students rarely aspire to become educators anymore because society treats teaching like a profession for people who “failed elsewhere".

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Poor funding, overcrowded classrooms, outdated curricula, exam malpractice, weak reading culture, and economic hardship have all combined to create a dangerous cycle, one where standards continue falling while certificates continue rising.

This conversation also connects directly to what Tosin Eniolorunda once said about unemployable youths in Nigeria.

Moniepoint CEO Tosin Eniolorunda speaking at The Platform Nigeria 2026 about Seven Things to Get Right As An Entrepreneur. He also discussed the challenges of hiring local talent and the 500 vacancies at his fintech firm.

The Moniepoint CEO sparked debate when he lamented the growing number of graduates who possess certificates but lack practical competence.

His comments angered many people at the time, but moments like this JAMB debate suggest he may have touched a nerve Nigerians are reluctant to confront.

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Because what happens when universities continue admitting weaker students into already struggling institutions?

What happens when employers can no longer trust degrees as proof of competence? What happens when lowering standards becomes easier than rebuilding quality?

"They will teach you like unserious students"

One X user, CH-EMEKA (@ChukuImmanuel), shared a revealing personal experience.

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He scored 260 in earlier attempts but missed admission because his course required 270. Years later, he scored 180 and suddenly became “qualified” because the cut-off had dropped to 140.

He concluded that, If you enter, they will teach you like unserious students.”

i did jamb 3x my first 2 cut of mark is 250 i scored 260 my cut of mrk for-my course is 270 fast forward to 2023 did i jamb i scored 180 to tell u incompetent i am. cut of mark was 140 omo i just say i no go again cus if you enter they will teach u like unserious students — CH-EMEKA (@ChukuImmanuel) May 12, 2026

That statement captures the deeper fear many people have.

Lowering entry standards repeatedly not only affects admissions. It changes the entire academic culture from reduced expectations to weakened competition until it reaches the point where excellence stops being normal.

The bigger question Nigerians must answer

Of course, cut-off marks alone do not define intelligence. Many brilliant people struggle with standardised exams. Intelligence itself is broader than JAMB scores.

But a nation must still maintain standards somewhere.

And maybe that is the question Nigerians should truly ponder: Are we protecting the "future leaders" by making entry easy, or are we setting them up for a lifetime of global irrelevance?