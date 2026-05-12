Meet the 10 highest scorers in JAMB’s 2026 UTME

Here is a list of top JAMB scorer for 2026

Here is a list of top JAMB scorer for 2026

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the list of the top-performing candidates in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

JAMB released the names of the top 10 highest scorers in the 2026 UTME.

The highest candidate scored 372 out of 400.

Most top scorers applied for Medicine, Engineering and Computer Science.

The list was unveiled during JAMB’s 2026 policy meeting in Abuja.

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The names of the highest scorers were unveiled during the board’s 2026 policy meeting on admissions into tertiary institutions held in Abuja.

According to the list released by JAMB, Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin emerged as the highest-scoring candidate nationwide with a total score of 372 out of 400.

She applied to study Medicine and Surgery at the University of Lagos. Coming second was Enwere Kingsley Ikenna, who scored 370 and applied to study Computer Science at Nile University of Nigeria.

Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin highest Jamb scorer 2026

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Bamisile Ayomide Emmanuel followed closely with 369, applying for Software Engineering at the Federal University of Technology, Akure.

Here’s the top 10 candidates list and the school they applied:

Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin — 372 - University of Lagos — Medicine and Surgery

Enwere Kingsley Ikenna — 370 - Nile University of Nigeria — Computer Science

Bamisile Ayomide Emmanuel — 369- Federal University of Technology, Akure — Software Engineering

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Olabiyisi Olanrewaju Oluwatimileyin — 368 - Pan Atlantic — Mechatronics Engineering

Victor-Onyeka Daniel Ifeanyi — 368 - University of Porthacourt — Electrical/Electronics Engineering

Osagiobare Daniel Osahenrumwen — 368 - University of Benin— Mechanical Engineering

Ademiluyi Adebowale Anthony — 368 - Obafemi Awolowo University — Computer Engineering

Azuike Kenechukwu Anthony — 368 - Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti — Software Engineering

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Offorkile Michael Okechukwu — 367 - Ahmadu Bello University — Computer Science

Adebisi Eniola Sonari — 367 - Covenant University — Computer Science

The majority of the top candidates applied for highly competitive courses including Medicine and Surgery, Engineering, Computer Science, Pharmacy and Law.

The development has generated reactions online, with many Nigerians congratulating the candidates for their exceptional performance in one of the country’s most competitive examinations.

Every year, millions of candidates sit for the UTME, which serves as the major entrance examination for admission into Nigerian universities, polytechnics and colleges of education.

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JAMB has continued to emphasize the use of technology and stricter examination monitoring systems to reduce malpractice and improve the credibility of the examination process.

Prof Ishaq Oloyede JAMB-registrar

The board recently announced plans to introduce a “Bring Your Own Device” policy from 2027, which would allow candidates to use personal computers during UTME examinations under strict anti-malpractice monitoring systems.

The release of the top scorers list also comes amid ongoing conversations about educational standards, admission competitiveness and access to tertiary education in Nigeria.

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Many Nigerians have also praised the increasing performance of students in technology-related and science courses, especially as demand for digital and technical skills continues to grow globally.