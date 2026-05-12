Nollywood star Alex Ekubo is dead, he was 40 years old

The Nigerian movie industry has been thrown into mourning following the painful demise of actor Alex Ekubo.

On May 12, 2026, social media was rocked by the news of the passing of Nollywood star Alex Ekubo, who reportedly died following a prolonged battle with illness. Veteran actress Kate Henshaw posted on X that she just received some bad news and was hoping it wasn't true.

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Veteran actress Kate Henshaw posted on X that she just received some bad news and was hoping it wasn't true

Nigerian actor Alexx Ekubo has died after battling an illness. He was 40. 💔



A devastating, heartbreaking loss for Nollywood and fans worldwide. May his soul rest in peace. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/kG9wnrIMIY — Pulse Nigeria (@PulseNigeria247) May 12, 2026

Shortly after her post, social media was flooded with posts confirming Alex Ekubo has reportedly passed away in a Lagos hospital from a sickness he has been battling for a while.

Funke Akindele reacts to Alex Ekubo's passing

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Nollywood stars Funke Akindele and Rita Dominic have shared social media posts confirming Alex Ekubo's painful passing, in what is a devastating event that will rock Nollywood and the Nigerian Entertainment Industry.

Rita Dominic reacts to Alex Ekubo's passing

Alexx Ekubo-Okwaraeke, professionally known as Alexx Ekubo, was born on April 10, 1986, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Ekubo is a native of Arochukwu, Abia State. He attended Federal Government College Daura before studying Law at the University of Calabar.

While he made his film debut as early as 2003 with a minor role in Lancelot Imasuen’s Sinners in the House, he gained fame during the 2011 Mr Nigeria contest, where he finished as the first runner-up.

His breakout performance in the 2012 blockbuster Weekend Getaway earned him the Best Actor in a Supporting Role at the 2013 Best of Nollywood Awards, marking the beginning of a prolific run. Ekubo became a household name through the popular sitcom AY’s Crib, and he would enjoy box office in the 2019 movies The Bling Lagosians and Your Excellency, both released in 2019. In 2023, Ekubo starred in Kayode Kasum's Áfàméfùnà: An Nwa Boi Story, where his performance was hailed by viewers and critics.

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Beyond the screen, Alex Ekubo was famously part of a close-knit trio alongside IK Ogbonna and Yomi Casual. His romantic relationships were also a matter of keen interest among fans, and his split from model Fancy Acholonu made headlines in 2021.

After starring in the movie Conversation in Transit alongside stars like Richard Mofe Damijo and Osas Ighodaro, Ekubo suddenly disappeared from the public eye, which raised concerns among fans and colleagues.

The news of his passing will undoubtedly cast a dark cloud over Nollywood, which has lost one of its leading men and a major figure in the generation of stars refining Nigerian cinema.