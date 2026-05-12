JAMB 2026 rankings: Top 5 most applied-to universities in Nigeria revealed
Nigeria’s university admission race says a lot about what students value today, from affordability to prestige, employability, social experience, stability, and location.
For the second consecutive year, Lagos State University (LASU) has outpaced major federal universities to become the nation's most sought-after institution.
According to data released during the 2026 JAMB Policy Meeting in Abuja, LASU recorded 84,426 first-choice applications, representing roughly 3.76% of the total nationwide applications.
This marks a significant ascent for a school that was not even in the top 10 just four years ago.
The top 5 most applied-to universities in Nigeria (2026)
Lagos State University — 84,426 applicants
University of Lagos — 78,240 applicants
Obafemi Awolowo University — 60,370 applicants
University of Ibadan — 58,895 applicants
University of Benin — 55,425 applicants
1. Lagos State University (LASU)
Applications: 84,426
For years, LASU was seen primarily as a state university for Lagos indigenes. Today, it has transformed into one of Nigeria’s most competitive institutions.
Why students are choosing LASU
The Lagos advantage
Being located in Nigeria’s commercial capital gives LASU students direct exposure to industries, startups, media houses, banks, tech firms, and entertainment companies.
Students increasingly want universities connected to opportunity, and Lagos naturally provides that.
Improved reputation
LASU’s academic reputation has grown significantly over the last decade. Better accreditation and stronger postgraduate programmes have changed public perception.
Calendar stability
While federal universities often face ASUU strikes, LASU has maintained a predictable, strike-free academic calendar.
2. University of Lagos (UNILAG)
Applications: 78,240
UNILAG remains one of the strongest universities in Nigeria. Known as the "University of First Choice and the Nation’s Pride", UNILAG remains the ultimate status symbol for Nigerian undergraduates.
Why students are choosing UNILAG
Academic prestige
UNILAG has built a reputation for excellence in law, engineering, medicine, business administration, mass communication, and the social sciences.
For many students, gaining admission into UNILAG carries status.
Strong alumni network
The university has produced influential figures across business, entertainment, politics, banking, media, and technology, from Yemi Osinbajo to Tony Elemelu, Funke Akindele, and more.
Students see UNILAG as a launchpad for career advancement.
Career opportunities
Its Lagos location gives students easier access to internships and graduate recruitment opportunities than many universities outside major economic hubs.
Vibrant campus culture
UNILAG is widely known for its energetic student culture: music shows, debates, student politics, entrepreneurship events, and creative communities.
Many applicants are attracted by the “complete university experience".
UNILAG’s continued popularity also reflects how students increasingly want universities that combine academics with visibility and career relevance.
3. Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU)
Applications: 60,370
OAU is more than a school. If you’ve mingled with anyone attending or who attended OAU, you’d know it is a cult of intellectualism.
Known as "Great Ife", OAU continues to attract candidates who value a deep intellectual culture and a beautiful, traditional campus life.
Why students are choosing OAU
The "Great Ife" and strong academic identity
OAU has long been associated with academic rigour and intellectual excellence.
The university also has a unique, high-energy campus culture that emphasises student activism, independent thought, and resilience.
Legacy and tradition
The university’s reputation stretches across generations. Parents who attended OAU often encourage their children to apply there, creating a powerful legacy effect.
Affordable living costs
Compared with Lagos-based universities, the cost of living in Ile-Ife is relatively lower. This matters significantly for middle-income families balancing tuition, accommodation, feeding, and transportation costs.
4. University of Ibadan (UI)
Applications: 58,895
UI is the "Old Guard" of Nigerian education. In 2026, it reclaimed its spot as the highest-ranked Nigerian university in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings.
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Why students are choosing UI
The post-graduate pipeline
UI is famous for producing "complete" scholars. Many students choose UI as their first choice because they believe a degree from the "Premier University" carries more academic weight internationally.
Discipline
UI maintains a reputation for strict academic standards and a more conservative, focused learning environment compared to the "party" reputation of UNILAG.
Alumni influence
UI alumni occupy major positions in academia, government, medicine, media, and diplomacy. This long-standing influence strengthens the university’s brand.
Competitive Academic Culture
Students applying to UI often see themselves as academically ambitious. Admission into UI is viewed as a badge of intellectual credibility.
5. University of Benin (UNIBEN)
Applications: 55,425
UNIBEN remains the dominant force in the South-South region, consistently attracting students from across the country for strong academics, active social life, and broad accessibility.
Why students are choosing UNIBEN
The "Uniben-made" pride
There is a strong sense of community and "street credibility" associated with UNIBEN graduates.
Creative hub
Beyond science, UNIBEN has a massive reputation for Fine and Applied Arts, attracting the nation’s creative talent to the ancient city of Benin.
Strong professional courses
UNIBEN is widely respected for medicine, engineering, law, pharmacy, and arts-related programmes.
Conclusion
Nigeria’s most applied-to universities in 2026 are not just benefiting from academic reputation alone.
LASU reflects the growing importance of affordability and urban opportunity.
UNILAG represents prestige, networking, and career visibility.
OAU continues to thrive on legacy and intellectual culture.
UI remains the symbol of elite academic tradition.
UNIBEN offers a balanced mix of academics, accessibility, and vibrant campus life.
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