LASU recorded over 84,000 applications in 2026, driven by a stable academic calendar and urban appeal.

LASU recorded over 84,000 applications in 2026, driven by a stable academic calendar and urban appeal.

JAMB 2026 rankings: Top 5 most applied-to universities in Nigeria revealed

The 2026 admission race is over, and the results are a shocker. Here are the top 5 universities Nigerian students are fighting to get into this year.

Nigeria’s university admission race says a lot about what students value today, from affordability to prestige, employability, social experience, stability, and location.

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For the second consecutive year, Lagos State University (LASU) has outpaced major federal universities to become the nation's most sought-after institution.

According to data released during the 2026 JAMB Policy Meeting in Abuja, LASU recorded 84,426 first-choice applications, representing roughly 3.76% of the total nationwide applications.

This marks a significant ascent for a school that was not even in the top 10 just four years ago.

The top 5 most applied-to universities in Nigeria (2026)

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Lagos State University — 84,426 applicants

University of Lagos — 78,240 applicants

Obafemi Awolowo University — 60,370 applicants

University of Ibadan — 58,895 applicants

University of Benin — 55,425 applicants

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1. Lagos State University (LASU)

LASU recorded over 84,000 applications in 2026, driven by a stable academic calendar and urban appeal.

Applications: 84,426

For years, LASU was seen primarily as a state university for Lagos indigenes. Today, it has transformed into one of Nigeria’s most competitive institutions.

Why students are choosing LASU

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The Lagos advantage

Being located in Nigeria’s commercial capital gives LASU students direct exposure to industries, startups, media houses, banks, tech firms, and entertainment companies.

Students increasingly want universities connected to opportunity, and Lagos naturally provides that.

ALSO READ: 8 Nigerian universities producing the highest number of tech founders

Improved reputation

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LASU’s academic reputation has grown significantly over the last decade. Better accreditation and stronger postgraduate programmes have changed public perception.

Calendar stability

While federal universities often face ASUU strikes, LASU has maintained a predictable, strike-free academic calendar.

2. University of Lagos (UNILAG)

The University of Lagos remains a top contender for Nigerian students, even as LASU took the top spot.

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Applications: 78,240

UNILAG remains one of the strongest universities in Nigeria. Known as the "University of First Choice and the Nation’s Pride", UNILAG remains the ultimate status symbol for Nigerian undergraduates.

Why students are choosing UNILAG

Academic prestige

UNILAG has built a reputation for excellence in law, engineering, medicine, business administration, mass communication, and the social sciences.

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For many students, gaining admission into UNILAG carries status.

Strong alumni network

Students see UNILAG as a launchpad for career advancement.

Career opportunities

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Its Lagos location gives students easier access to internships and graduate recruitment opportunities than many universities outside major economic hubs.

Vibrant campus culture

UNILAG is widely known for its energetic student culture: music shows, debates, student politics, entrepreneurship events, and creative communities.

Many applicants are attracted by the “complete university experience".

UNILAG’s continued popularity also reflects how students increasingly want universities that combine academics with visibility and career relevance.

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ALSO READ: Most underrated universities in Nigeria that are producing top talent

3. Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU)

OAU remains a powerhouse for engineering and law, attracting over 60,000 applicants who value intellectual rigour.

Applications: 60,370

OAU is more than a school. If you’ve mingled with anyone attending or who attended OAU, you’d know it is a cult of intellectualism.

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Known as "Great Ife", OAU continues to attract candidates who value a deep intellectual culture and a beautiful, traditional campus life.

Why students are choosing OAU

The "Great Ife" and strong academic identity

OAU has long been associated with academic rigour and intellectual excellence.

The university also has a unique, high-energy campus culture that emphasises student activism, independent thought, and resilience.

Legacy and tradition

The university’s reputation stretches across generations. Parents who attended OAU often encourage their children to apply there, creating a powerful legacy effect.

Affordable living costs

Compared with Lagos-based universities, the cost of living in Ile-Ife is relatively lower. This matters significantly for middle-income families balancing tuition, accommodation, feeding, and transportation costs.

4. University of Ibadan (UI)

UI maintains its status as the top-ranked Nigerian university globally, attracting elite academic candidates.

Applications: 58,895

UI is the "Old Guard" of Nigerian education. In 2026, it reclaimed its spot as the highest-ranked Nigerian university in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings.

CONTINUE READING: 7 oldest universities in the World that are still running today

Why students are choosing UI

The post-graduate pipeline

UI is famous for producing "complete" scholars. Many students choose UI as their first choice because they believe a degree from the "Premier University" carries more academic weight internationally.

Discipline

UI maintains a reputation for strict academic standards and a more conservative, focused learning environment compared to the "party" reputation of UNILAG.

Alumni influence

UI alumni occupy major positions in academia, government, medicine, media, and diplomacy. This long-standing influence strengthens the university’s brand.

Competitive Academic Culture

Students applying to UI often see themselves as academically ambitious. Admission into UI is viewed as a badge of intellectual credibility.

5. University of Benin (UNIBEN)

UNIBEN is the primary choice for students in the South-South

Applications: 55,425

UNIBEN remains the dominant force in the South-South region, consistently attracting students from across the country for strong academics, active social life, and broad accessibility.

Why students are choosing UNIBEN

The "Uniben-made" pride

There is a strong sense of community and "street credibility" associated with UNIBEN graduates.

Creative hub

Beyond science, UNIBEN has a massive reputation for Fine and Applied Arts, attracting the nation’s creative talent to the ancient city of Benin.

Strong professional courses

UNIBEN is widely respected for medicine, engineering, law, pharmacy, and arts-related programmes.

Conclusion

Nigeria’s most applied-to universities in 2026 are not just benefiting from academic reputation alone.

LASU reflects the growing importance of affordability and urban opportunity.

UNILAG represents prestige, networking, and career visibility.

OAU continues to thrive on legacy and intellectual culture.

UI remains the symbol of elite academic tradition.