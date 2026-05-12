The Minister of Education Dr Tunji Alausa delivering his speech at the 2026 JAMB Policy Meeting

The Minister of Education Dr Tunji Alausa delivering his speech at the 2026 JAMB Policy Meeting

JAMB releases 2026 cut-off marks & new admission rules: What you must know

Are you wondering if your UTME score is enough to get you into school this year?

SUMMARY

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The national minimum cut-off is set at 150 for Universities/Nursing and 100 for Polytechnics/Colleges of Education.

Candidates must now be at least 18 years old to be eligible for tertiary admission in the 2026 cycle.

In a major policy shift, Agriculture and Education courses no longer require a UTME score; candidates can apply directly with O-Level results.

Following the National Policy Meeting held in Abuja on Monday, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has officially announced the cut-off marks and admission guidelines for the 2026/2027 academic session.

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The new policies are expected to affect everything from post-UTME screening and course changes to admission chances for candidates with lower UTME scores.

If you're a candidate, parent, or guardian, here is the essential breakdown of the new JAMB regulations and how they affect your admission chances.

The national admission benchmarks (cut-off marks)

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The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, alongside vice-chancellors, rectors, and provosts, has finalised the minimum "tolerable" scores for this session.

stakeholders, vice-chancellors, and education officials at the 2026 JAMB National Policy Meeting in Abuja to finalise the 2026/2027 admission guidelines.

JAMB clarified that the approved scores are only national minimum benchmarks and not automatic admission guarantees.

Institutions are still free to adopt higher cut-off marks depending on the competitiveness of their courses and internal admission policies, but cannot admit candidates below the approved national minimum.

According to decisions reached at the meeting, the minimum admissible scores are:

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150 for universities

100 for polytechnics

100 for colleges of education

150 for colleges of nursing sciences

The Heads of Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria had unanimously agreed that the Minimum Admissible Scores for admissions into Universities should be 150, Colleges of Nursing, 150, and Polytechnics, 100. — JAMB (@JAMBHQ) May 11, 2026

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Note: These are benchmarks, not guarantees. Highly Competitive programmes such as Medicine, Law, Pharmacy, Engineering, Nursing, and Computer Science are expected to maintain significantly higher entry requirements in many federal and state universities.

The new age of admission: 18 is the standard

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, and officials announcing the new national cut-off marks and age requirements.

To align with the 6-3-3-4 education system, the Ministry of Education has reaffirmed that the minimum age for admission to tertiary institutions is now 18 years.

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While there was significant debate about students who may have already sat the exam at 16 or 17, the policy aims to ensure that students are psychologically and physically mature for the rigours of higher education.

Candidates who do not meet this age requirement may find their admission processed deferred or ineligible for the current cycle.

The "No JAMB" route for agriculture and education

In perhaps the most radical shift of the 2026 policy meeting, the government has moved to boost enrolment in vital sectors.

To address the shortage of teachers and food security experts, candidates seeking admission into Education and Agriculture courses no longer require a UTME (JAMB) score.

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How it works: Prospective students for these specific disciplines can now apply directly to their institutions of choice using their O’Level results and internal institutional screening (POST-UTME).

The Goal: To make these vital professions more accessible and attractive to the youth, bypassing the competitive bottleneck of the general UTME.

Institutional independence and post-UTME

JAMB Registrar Prof. Ishaq Oloyede emphasised that while the national base is set, the power remains with the Senate and Academic Boards of various institutions.

The development signals the beginning of the next phase: institutions will soon announce their individual departmental cut-off marks and Post-UTME screening guidelines.

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Candidates who met the national 150/100 marks but fall short of their specific university’s requirement are advised to explore the following:

Change of Institution/Course early.

State Universities or Polytechnics with more flexible entry.

Alternative pathways like IJMB, JUPEB, or the National Open University (NOUN).

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The Bottom Line

The 2026 admission cycle is no longer just about your score—it’s about your age and your choice of career path. With Education and Agriculture now offering a "JAMB-free" entry, the pressure on the 150-mark university benchmark may shift, giving more students a chance to find a seat in a lecture hall this year.

FAQs about JAMB’s 2026 admission rules

1. What is the official JAMB cut-off mark for 2026?

JAMB has approved 150 as the minimum cut-off mark for universities, 100 for polytechnics, 100 for colleges of education, and 150 for colleges of nursing sciences for the 2026/2027 admission session.

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2. What courses can I study with 150 or 160?

Candidates with scores between 150 and 160 may still find admission opportunities in courses such as the following:

Education programmes

Agriculture-related courses

Sociology

Religious Studies

History

Linguistics

Fisheries

Forestry

Home Economics

3. Which schools are accepting lower scores this year?

Many state universities, private universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education may offer opportunities to candidates scoring around 150–180, depending on the course.