Tributes pour in as Nollywood stars mourn the death of Alexx Ekubo

The Nigerian entertainment industry is in mourning following the death of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, who passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer. He was 40.

Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has died at 40 after a private battle with cancer.

Colleagues, including Funke Akindele, Kate Henshaw, and Pere, expressed shock, saying they were unaware of how serious his condition was.

Tributes from across the entertainment industry have highlighted Ekubo’s talent, warmth, and quiet handling of his illness.

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News of his passing spread rapidly across social media, leaving colleagues, fans and friends visibly devastated.

What has emerged from the wave of tributes is a consistent and painful detail. Many of those closest to him had no idea how serious his condition was. He carried his battle quietly, and those who tried to reach him in his final months were met with reassurances that masked the gravity of what he was going through.

Richard Mofe-Damijo and Alex Ekubo

Funke Akindele was among the first to speak. In an emotional Instagram story, she wrote:

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"I really tried to reach out to see you one more time, but guess you knew best. May your kind soul rest in peace, Alex. Ore mi, like you fondly called me, I will always remember and cherish the good times we shared together. It's so hard. Chai. Going through all the messages I sent. You kept telling me you are fine. I kept sending voice notes, Alex. Chai. God knows best. I really wanted to see you. You said we will see soon. You ghosted me. Chai. Rest well, Ore mi."

Kate Henshaw expressed shock on X, revealing she had been sending messages with no response, having assumed he simply needed space. "I had no idea," she wrote. "Been sending chats, no response. I just decided to give him some breathing space, not knowing."

I had no idea. Been sending chats no response...I just decided to give him some breathing space not knowing😭😭😭😭😭 — Kate Amaka Henshaw (@HenshawKate) May 12, 2026

Actor Bolanle Ninalowo, reacting from the United States, wrote simply: "Rest on, Alex. May God heal your family and us all."

Godwin Nnadiekwe, a close colleague, was among the most candid in his grief. "I'm struggling to find the words. This news has truly broken me. Nollywood has lost a rare soul, and I'm at a loss for words because this wasn't the plan, Alex Ekubo. To think you already prepared your will, it's a heartbreak I can't quite describe. Rest well, my friend."

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BBNaija star Pere shared a screenshot of his last conversation with Ekubo, a check-in message about the importance of staying connected, to which Ekubo had responded warmly. "You didn't say much," Pere wrote, "but that moment means even more to me now."

A fellow BBNaija alumna, Beauty Tukura, also expressed her condolences, as did activist and politician Omoyele Sowore, who described him as "a rare talent whose presence lit up the screen effortlessly."

Blogger Tosin Silverdam, who said he received the news in the early hours of Tuesday but spent time trying to verify it before posting, described Ekubo as a "fine man" and "very talented actor."

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Influencer Cutie Juls posted on Instagram: "Oh, cancer, why? Why? Shame on you", a sentiment that captured the frustration running through many of the tributes. Rita Dominic posted a string of broken heart emojis on X, saying nothing further.

“I heard the news this morning, but I couldn’t believe it” – Influencer Tosin Silverdam reacts to reports of Alex Ekubo’s de@th

pic.twitter.com/tufZMsXnQY — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) May 12, 2026