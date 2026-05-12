JAMB will allow students to use theri personal laptops form 2027

JAMB will allow students to use theri personal laptops form 2027

JAMB to allow candidates use personal computers for UTME from 2027

JAMB says candidates will be allowed to use personal computers for UTME examinations from 2027, with anti-malpractice flash drives introduced to prevent cheating.

JAMB plans to introduce a “Bring Your Own Device” system from 2027.

Candidates will be allowed to use personal computers during UTME.

Anti-malpractice flash drives will be installed on devices during exams.

The policy has sparked mixed reactions among Nigerians.

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The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has announced plans to allow candidates to use personal computers during the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination beginning from 2027.

The proposed system, described as a “Bring Your Own Device” initiative, is expected to become one of the biggest technological changes introduced into Nigeria’s university entrance examination process in recent years.

JAMB Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, disclosed the development during the 2026 Policy Meeting on Admissions into Tertiary Institutions held in Abuja.

According to him, candidates who choose to use their personal laptops or computers for the examination would have special anti-malpractice flash drives installed on their devices before the exam begins.

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The flash drives are expected to restrict unauthorized access, block external materials and prevent cheating during the examination.

JAMB Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede

Oloyede explained that the initiative is aimed at improving the examination process and reducing technical problems often experienced at Computer-Based Test centres across the country.

Over the years, many UTME candidates have complained about system failures, sudden shutdowns, poor computer performance and delays during examinations.

JAMB believes allowing candidates to use devices they are already familiar with could make the process smoother and more efficient.

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The board also stated that the new system could reduce operational pressure on CBT centres while improving candidates’ overall examination experience.

However, the policy is still being developed, and JAMB has not yet released full guidelines on how the initiative will operate.

The board is still expected to clarify issues such as:

the types of devices that would be accepted

software compatibility requirements,

internet restrictions,

security procedures,

and how candidates without personal computers would be accommodated.

The announcement has already generated mixed reactions online. While some Nigerians praised the initiative as a modern and innovative step, others expressed concerns about possible inequality between students who can afford good computers and those who cannot.

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There were also concerns about cybersecurity risks, device tampering and whether the anti-malpractice flash drives would be enough to prevent cheating.

Despite the concerns, the development reflects JAMB’s continued push toward technology-driven examination systems.

Since introducing Computer-Based Testing for UTME nationwide, the examination body has consistently expanded the use of digital technology in admissions and examination management.

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The proposed 2027 reform could significantly change how millions of Nigerian students prepare for and write one of the country’s most important examinations.