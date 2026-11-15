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Is Turkey the new home of Nigerian stars? Why Maduka Okoye could be next in line

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 16:37 - 15 November 2026
Turkish football is increasingly becoming a preferred destination for Nigerian talent, and Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye could be the next to make the move.
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Beşiktaş have revived their interest in the Udinese shot-stopper, according to reports from Italy.

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Tuttomercatoweb reports that the Black Eagles are looking to strengthen competition for first-choice goalkeeper Alexander Nübel, and Okoye is understood to be open to a switch to the Süper Lig.

The 27-year-old has endured a difficult campaign in Italy, conceding 25 goals in 10 league appearances as Udinese sit bottom of Serie A, drawing heavy criticism for his form.

Maduka Okoye looked dejected after one of the goals he conceded.
Maduka Okoye looked dejected after one of the goals he conceded.

The struggles have also cost him his place in Eric Chelle’s Super Eagles squad for the current AFCON qualifying window.

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A move to Turkey would place Okoye among a growing contingent of Nigerians thriving in the country.

Victor Osimhen remains Nigeria's biggest export to Turkey, leading the line impeccably for Galatasaray, contributing goals and assists.

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Wilfred Ndidi has settled at Beşiktaş. Paul Onuachu remains a reliable presence at Trabzonspor, and Gift Orban has been in outstanding form on loan at Amedspor, regularly finding the net. Kelechi Iheanacho has also enjoyed a prolific spell in the Turkish second tier with Bursaspor.

The success of these players has made the Süper Lig an attractive option for Nigerians seeking regular football and a competitive environment.

For Okoye, a fresh start in Istanbul could offer the platform to rebuild confidence after a difficult start to the season in Italy.

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