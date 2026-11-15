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Man reportedly wakes up in mortuary after a motorcycle crash and asks for a cigarette

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 12:28 - 15 November 2026
Man reportedly wakes up in mortuary after a motorcycle crash and asks for a cigarette.
A man presumed dead after a motorcycle accident near Evwreni, Delta State, reportedly woke up inside a mortuary and asked for a cigarette, triggering celebrations and viral social media reactions despite unverified claims.
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  • A man reportedly presumed dead after a motorcycle accident allegedly woke up inside a mortuary in Delta State.

  • Residents celebrated his survival, while voices in a viral video claimed he asked for a cigarette and a lighter.

  • However, the circumstances surrounding his alleged death declaration have not been independently verified.

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An unidentified man, reportedly presumed dead after a motorcycle crash in Delta State, has shocked residents after waking up inside a mortuary and asking for a cigarette.

According to a video circulating online, the man was involved in an accident around Evwreni in Delta State and was believed to have died before being taken to a mortuary.

However, residents claimed he later regained consciousness while inside the facility, prompting celebrations in the community.

In the viral video, the man is seen alive and surrounded by residents, with white powder used on corpses smeared across his body.

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Voices heard in the video claimed that after waking up, the man asked for a lighter and a cigarette and he was captured with one between his fingers.

One person was also heard telling him that he would need to undergo a medical check-up following the incident.

Residents later shared puff-puff with people around them as part of the celebration, while others expressed disbelief at the man's alleged survival.

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READ NEXT: The strange story of Daniel Ekechukwu, the Nigerian pastor who reportedly died, saw heaven and hell and came back to life

The video has also sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some Nigerians describing the incident as a miracle while others joked about how close the man allegedly came to being buried.

X user, New blxk, shared a similar experience, claiming that a man in his area was pronounced dead years ago but later woke up at a cemetery.

“This thing happened in my area around 2011-2012; he was pronounced dead by the imam, and boom, the guy woke up in the cemetery; since that incident, his name changed to ‘two life’,” the user wrote.

Oluwafemi Popoola described the incident as a reminder that life could still take an unexpected turn. “What a shocking turn of events… Indeed, God is wonderful. When everyone thinks it's over, God can still write a different story,” he wrote.

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Others focused on how narrowly the man allegedly escaped being buried. “Thank God they didn’t bury him immediately,” wrote Modupeoluwa R.N.

Another user, Emmanuel Chibueze, raised concerns about cases of people allegedly being mistakenly presumed dead, writing, "Many Nigerians have been buried alive because of a lack of medical facilities. Thank God for his life.”

Meanwhile, Emerald appeared more amused by the man's alleged request for a cigarette, writing, "He still dey smoke join? Lazarus dey aura farm.”

READ NEXT: The bizarre story of how ‘witchcraft bees’ reportedly led a Nigerian man to Christ in 1989

The viral video does not show the accident, any medical examination or the moment the man allegedly woke up inside the mortuary. His identity and the circumstances surrounding the reported declaration of death have also not been independently confirmed.

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As a result, claims that the man was officially declared dead before waking up in the mortuary remain unverified.

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