I made my choice — Eric Chelle stands firm on Maduka Okoye snub

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has stood by his decision to leave Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye out of the squad for Nigeria’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Tanzania.

Chelle addressed the omission during a press conference, making clear that Okoye has not been permanently discarded.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Maduka Okoye is in the national team. I made the choice like the other players.

"The national team is not closed to him or them. I made my choice,” the coach said.

He explained that selecting Francis Uzoho, Stanley Nwabali and Arthur Okonkwo was based on more than just on-pitch performances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“When I made my choice, it was based on what happened on the pitch and around it. We need to have a good position in the group. How do we feel within that group?

Maduka Okoye looked dejected after one of the goals he conceded.

"What happened on the pitch and around it informed my choice. I have a tactical approach, and I tried to make the best decision.”

Okoye’s absence follows a difficult period. The former Watford keeper has struggled at club level this season, keeping just one clean sheet while conceding 25 goals in 11 Serie A appearances for bottom-side Udinese.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nigerian coach Eric Chelle.

He also faced criticism after reporting late to the Super Eagles camp during the September international break.

Social media has since amplified speculation around his off-pitch activities, including a rumoured relationship with American rapper Cardi B, which some fans linked to the delayed arrival and questioned his commitment.

Chelle’s comments indicate the door remains open if Okoye improves his form and overall contribution.

Advertisement

Advertisement