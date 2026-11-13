Advertisement

I made my choice — Eric Chelle stands firm on Maduka Okoye snub

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 06:02 - 13 November 2026
Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has stood by his decision to leave Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye out of the squad for Nigeria’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Tanzania.
Advertisement

Chelle addressed the omission during a press conference, making clear that Okoye has not been permanently discarded.

Advertisement

“Maduka Okoye is in the national team. I made the choice like the other players.

"The national team is not closed to him or them. I made my choice,” the coach said.

He explained that selecting Francis Uzoho, Stanley Nwabali and Arthur Okonkwo was based on more than just on-pitch performances.

Advertisement

“When I made my choice, it was based on what happened on the pitch and around it. We need to have a good position in the group. How do we feel within that group?

Maduka Okoye looked dejected after one of the goals he conceded.
Maduka Okoye looked dejected after one of the goals he conceded.

"What happened on the pitch and around it informed my choice. I have a tactical approach, and I tried to make the best decision.”

Okoye’s absence follows a difficult period. The former Watford keeper has struggled at club level this season, keeping just one clean sheet while conceding 25 goals in 11 Serie A appearances for bottom-side Udinese.

Advertisement
Nigerian coach Eric Chelle.
Nigerian coach Eric Chelle.

He also faced criticism after reporting late to the Super Eagles camp during the September international break.

Social media has since amplified speculation around his off-pitch activities, including a rumoured relationship with American rapper Cardi B, which some fans linked to the delayed arrival and questioned his commitment.

Chelle’s comments indicate the door remains open if Okoye improves his form and overall contribution.

Advertisement

For now, the coach has prioritised group cohesion and tactical fit as Nigeria prepare for the crucial double-header against Tanzania.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Latest Videos
First official American Football in Nigeria
Sports
15.03.2016
1st official American Football game in Nigeria
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Double victory at Bet9ja x CANEX Football carnival as Nigerian legends triumph and Teddy A FC claims celebrity five-a-side championship
Entertainment
13.11.2026
Double victory at Bet9ja x CANEX Football carnival as Nigerian legends triumph and Teddy A FC claims celebrity five-a-side championship
John Ekanem captivates audience in new movie 'Time Bound'
Entertainment
13.11.2026
John Ekanem captivates audience in new movie 'Time Bound'
FG proposes mandatory assessment tests for foreign degree holders before NYSC
News
13.11.2026
FG proposes mandatory assessment tests for foreign degree holders before NYSC
'I'm Ready' — Enugu-Born Samson Tijani Set to Help Nigeria Super Eagles to Six Points Against Tanzania
Sports
13.11.2026
'I'm Ready' — Enugu-Born Samson Tijani Set to Help Nigeria Super Eagles to Six Points Against Tanzania
Tolu Arokodare speaking to reports in Uyo.
Sports
13.11.2026
Ajax goal machine Arokodare vows to fire Nigeria Super Eagles past Tanzania after Osimhen injury — ‘I need to score’
Lagos rent trap: Governorship candidates reveal how they plan to stop landlords from “eating” salaries
News
13.11.2026
Lagos rent trap: Governorship candidates reveal how they plan to stop landlords from “eating” salaries

Signing in with Google...