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My son is in love with Lamine Yamal - Arsenal star confesses

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 13:07 - 15 November 2026
Arsenal and England midfielder Declan Rice has spoken warmly about Barcelona and Spain star Lamine Yamal, revealing that his young son is a huge admirer of the teenage talent.
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Yamal, who finished third in the 2026 Ballon d'Or, has become a role model for the younger generation and embodies a youthful flair that resonates with kids who love the game.

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Speaking ahead of England’s Nations League clash with Spain, Rice described how Yamal’s humility left a lasting impression on his family.

“My son is a huge fan of Lamine. I told him I was going to play against him, and he kept asking me why I was going to face Lamine!” Rice said.

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“But Lamine was really lovely to him, and as a father, I really appreciated that gesture, such kindness.

I know he has a younger brother he looks after, so I think it comes naturally to him.

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"That gesture really touched me. It shows just how respectful and humble Lamine is.”

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Rice also addressed the recent Ballon d’Or, which was awarded to Harry Kane. While acknowledging Kane’s claim to the prize, the Arsenal midfielder made clear his long-term belief in Yamal’s potential.

“Lamine Yamal will win so many Ballon d’Ors; he’s incredible. But Harry Kane deserved to win this one, in my view.”

The comments come as England prepare to face a Spain side built around the 19-year-old forward, who has established himself as the most exciting player in world football.

The first leg in Wembley ended 3-2 in favour of Spain, and England will be seeking revenge.

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