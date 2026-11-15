‘The Craziest gift’ — Juventus star emotional after receiving special present from Messi
The 21-year-old Turkish international was presented with the boots during a visit to Adidas headquarters in Germany.
Accompanied by his father, Yildiz was handed a golden box containing the personalised pair, along with a handwritten card signed by Messi.
Visibly emotional, Yildiz said: “I think this is the craziest gift I’ve ever got. If I were an emotional guy, I would cry right now.”
The boots were those Messi used in Argentina’s 3-0 farewell win over Benin on October 7 in Buenos Aires, where the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner scored a penalty and provided two assists.
🚨🇦🇷 Leo Messi gifted Kenan Yıldız the boots he wore in his last match for the Argentina national team, which were custom-made for him. 🇹🇷 Kenan Yıldız: “If I were an emotional person, I would be crying right now. This is the craziest gift I’ve ever received.” ❤️ https://t.co/9mbDB1rzgF— MessiXtra (@MessiXtraHQ) November 14, 2026
Yildiz has long admired Messi and was previously selected by the Inter Miami star as one of ten young players for the Adidas “Messi +10” initiative.
Receiving the actual boots from Messi’s final international match carries particular significance for the Juventus No. 10, who has been establishing himself as a key figure for both club and country.
Messi brought the curtain down on his remarkable 21-year international career with 208 appearances and 126 goals for his country.
The Inter Miami superstar captained Argentina to World Cup glory in 2022 and also won two Copa America titles.
Adidas ensured his final international appearance was suitably special, designing a unique version of the F50 ‘El Ultimo Tango’ boots featuring Argentina’s famous blue and white colours and stunning gold detailing.
The customised footwear included a gold No. 10 and the Argentine sun emblem surrounded by a laurel wreath.
The gesture highlights the respect Messi continues to command among the next generation of players, even after bringing the curtain down on his Argentina career.