'Missing what?' - Portugal boss reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo absence after heavy defeat

Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus has dismissed suggestions that his side missed Cristiano Ronaldo after a heavy 4-1 Nations League defeat to Denmark.

The humiliating defeat to Denmark in Braga on Saturday marked Portugal’s first match since Ronaldo announced his international retirement on November 5, ending a 23-year career that brought 146 goals in 234 appearances.

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Asked in the post-match press conference whether the absence of the former captain had been felt, Jesus was characteristically blunt.

“Missing what? He’s no longer on the national team, so what’s missing?” he said.

“The only thing missing is his presence here to keep me company.”

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🚨🇵🇹 Jorge Jesus when asked if he missed Cristiano Ronaldo tonight: “Missing what? He’s no longer on the national team, so what’s missing?”. “The only thing missing is his presence here to keep me company”. ❗️ https://t.co/QONqNDl5mu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 14, 2026

The remarks come against the backdrop of a strained relationship between the pair.

Ronaldo, who remains in pursuit of 1000 goals, left the national team camp earlier in the campaign after being left out of the starting line-up and not introduced from the bench during a Nations League fixture, despite warming up.

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The disagreement over his role ultimately led to the 41-year-old’s decision to retire from international football.

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Denmark dominated the contest, with Rasmus Højlund scoring twice as the visitors ran out comfortable winners. Portugal managed only a late consolation.

Jesus has consistently maintained that Ronaldo’s decision must be respected and that the team must move forward without him.