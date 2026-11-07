Maduka Okoye has been dropped from Nigeria's latest squad after linking up with Cardi B

Maduka Okoye has been dropped from Nigeria's latest squad after linking up with Cardi B

Okoye pays the price for Cardi B romance as Chelle names Nwabali, Uzoho in Nigeria's squad

Okoye’s night out with Cardi B appears to have cost him a place in Nigeria’s latest squad for the AFCON 2027 qualifiers.

Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has been dropped from Nigeria’s squad to face Tanzania this month after linking up with American rapper Cardi B in September.

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Eric Chelle punishes Okoye for Cardi B romance as Uzoho returns

Okoye is not in the Super Eagles squad Eric Chelle has named for the AFCON 2027 qualifiers doubleheader against the Taifa Stars.

Maduka Okoye has been dropped from Nigeria's latest squad

The decision to leave out Okoye comes after the Udinese goalkeeper arrived late to camp in the last international window after linking up with Cardi B.

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Okoye was in the Super Eagles squad that faced Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau in September and October, but did not arrive at camp until a day before the clash against the Malagasy.

The former Sparta Rotterdam shotstopper had been pictured with Cardi B a day earlier at a nightclub in Italy, drawing criticism from Nigerians, who questioned his commitment to the national team.

Although Chelle said Okoye had permission to arrive late due to club engagements, the former Mali coach revealed he would manage the situation.

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The 48-year-old has now responded to the situation by dropping Okoye from his latest squad, calling up Francis Uzoho, Stanley Nwabali and Arthur Okonkwo instead.

It remains to be seen if Okoye will return in the future for the Super Eagles, but the 27-year-old will have to sit out this international window as a result of his romantic link-up with Cardi B.

A timeline of Okoye and Cardi B's reported romance

Okoye and Cardi B have been spotted together a couple of times this year, with reports claiming the two could be an item.

They were first spotted together at a fashion show in Paris before going on a date a few times in Italy.

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Cardi B and Maduka Okoye sat next to each other at Jean Paul Gaultier Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture Show

Although neither party has confirmed the status of their relationship, Cardi B hinted that she would be willing to date the Nigerian, saying she deserved to be loved.