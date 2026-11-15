Wenger decides: UEFA suffer major blown in bid to oust Infantino

Legendary Arsenal boss Arsène Wenger has finally made a decision amid pressure to run against Gianni Infantino from UEFA and the French government.

Arsène Wenger has reportedly decided against challenging Gianni Infantino in the upcoming FIFA presidential election, opting to remain in his executive role rather than launch a bid to unseat his current boss.

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The 77-year-old currently serves as FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development, a position he has held since 2019, making him a central figure within Infantino's administration.

Despite his standing within the administration, Wenger recently emerged as the preferred candidate for a growing opposition movement after publicly criticising Infantino's controversial FIFA Forward Enterprise project.

The political pressure

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Wenger's refusal to enter the race comes despite lobbying from several high-profile figures desperate to prevent Infantino from securing a fourth term.

According to the BBC, French President Emmanuel Macron personally contacted his compatriot in an attempt to convince him to stand, while UEFA also pushed heavily for the manager to present himself as a credible alternative.

UEFA remains one of Infantino's biggest critics, having previously threatened a boycott of FIFA competitions over the scrapped FIFA Forward Enterprise initiative, which sought to sell minority stakes in the World Cup to private investors.

Arsene Wenger has defended the Club World Cup

The looming deadline

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Wenger's withdrawal leaves UEFA scrambling to find a viable challenger, with only four days remaining until the November 18 deadline for candidates to formally submit their nominations.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino

As it stands, Infantino faces an incredibly narrow field of opposition ahead of the ballot, which is scheduled to take place at the 77th FIFA Congress in Rabat, Morocco, on March 18, 2027.