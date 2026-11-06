Nigeria's Maduka Okoye Concedes Twice Again as Udinese Sink to Bottom of Serie A
Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye conceded twice as Udinese lost 2-1 away to Venezia.
Udinese have now suffered eight defeats in their last nine league matches.
Akor Adams played the full game and ended on the winning side with Venezia.
The result sends Udinese to the bottom of the Serie A standings.
Maduka Okoye's difficult season with Udinese took another turn for the worse after the Super Eagles goalkeeper conceded twice in Friday night's 2-1 defeat to Venezia.
The result continued Udinese's alarming slump and left the club rooted to the bottom of the Serie A table.
It was another frustrating night for the Nigerian international, who has seen his side struggle badly in recent weeks despite remaining the club's first-choice goalkeeper.
The hosts come away with all three points ✅ #VeneziaUdinese https://t.co/HgVzvwocL3— Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) November 6, 2026
Nigerian Duo Face Off
The match featured two Nigerian players on opposite sides. Okoye started in goal for Udinese, while Super Eagles striker Akor Adams led the line for Venezia.
Both players completed the full 90 minutes, but it was Adams who walked away smiling as Venezia secured a crucial victory.
Although the former Montpellier forward failed to find the back of the net, his side ended a three-match losing streak and climbed above Udinese in the standings.
Tough Night for Okoye
Udinese have found wins increasingly difficult to come by this season and Friday's defeat only deepened their problems.
The loss means the club have now suffered eight defeats in their last nine league outings, a run that has dragged them into serious trouble.
For Okoye, who conceded 5 in his last outing against Roma, it was another evening spent picking the ball out of his net as Udinese's defensive struggles continued.
The defeat will also raise fresh concerns about the club's ability to avoid a prolonged relegation battle if results do not improve quickly.
Basic nets the opener for Venezia! 🎯 #VeneziaUdinese 1-0 https://t.co/31fA6FCw85— Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) November 6, 2026
Adams Still Waiting for Goals
While Venezia celebrated the victory, it was not a perfect night for Akor Adams.
The 25-year-old striker was kept quiet by the Udinese defence and extended his goal drought to four matches.
Adams has scored just twice in the league this season and will be hoping to rediscover his scoring touch sooner rather than later.
However, the most important thing for Venezia was the result.
Just like that, Venezia lead again🤯 #VeneziaUdinese 2-1 https://t.co/FXRM8PE5Oc— Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) November 6, 2026
With three valuable points secured, they climbed above Udinese and moved away from the foot of the table.
Pressure Mounting
The contrast between the two clubs could hardly be greater. Venezia are celebrating a much-needed victory, while Udinese are facing uncomfortable questions after another disappointing result.
For Okoye and his teammates, the challenge now is finding a way to stop the slide before their season slips completely out of control.
At the moment, the Super Eagles goalkeeper and his club are enduring one of the toughest periods of their campaign, and the Serie A table reflects it.