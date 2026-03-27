Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Aproko Doctor says keeping inverters indoor may be killing you slowly – Here’s how
Earlier this month, a creator posted on his page how he started experiencing dizziness, headaches, and nausea. As the symptoms progressed, he visited the hospital and ran some tests, but the doctors couldn’t figure out what was wrong with him.
Weeks later, he looked around his home and somehow figured out the real reason for his bout of sicknesses is the inverter battery in his house.
In response to the creator’s video, Nigerian doctor Chinonso Egemba, popularly known as Aproko Doctor, took to social media to explain in detail the dangers of inverters, especially when used wrongly.
With Nigeria’s unreliable power supply, inverters, alongside solar options, have become a household essential that many people now rely on daily. But could something designed to make life easier actually be harming your health?
What Aproko Doctor Said
In the viral video, an Aproko doctor warned that lead-acid inverter batteries release harmful gases during charging, and these gases can build up in enclosed spaces like bedrooms.
If you factor in how many homes in Nigeria, especially Lagos, are not designed for proper ventilation, you’d see how this is very harmful.
He also warned that long-term exposure may cause symptoms like headaches, dizziness, fatigue, and nausea. This is because the lead particles from batteries could enter the air unnoticed.
This is how the inverter in your house might be poisoning you. Watch before it’s too late. pic.twitter.com/BprPhW5nBg— Dr. Chinonso Egemba (@aproko_doctor) March 27, 2026
This even hints at a more distressing angle, one that shows how many Nigerians may be mistaking air pollution or poisoning of this form for common illnesses like malaria or stress.
Can Your Inverter Really Harm You? Here’s What Science Says
Lead-acid batteries are the most common inverter batteries used in most Nigerian homes. These batteries contain a combination of lead, which is a toxic heavy metal, and sulphuric acid, a highly harmful substance.
These parts are usually sealed, but under certain conditions, they can still pose risks. Here is how.
When a lead-acid battery is charging, it can release a highly inflammable gas called hydrogen gas. In some cases, especially with faulty or old batteries, it may release hydrogen sulfide (a gas that smells like rotten eggs)
If this happens in a poorly ventilated space, the gases can accumulate. Naturally, lead is dangerous, even in small amounts. Now imagine what happens when it accumulates over time.
It can affect brain function (especially in children), as well as the blood and internal organs.
However, intact and well-maintained batteries don’t usually release large amounts of airborne lead. The risk increases if the battery is damaged, leaking, exposed or old and poorly maintained.
Symptoms You Should Never Ignore
The doctor mentioned symptoms like the following:
Persistent headaches
Dizziness
Unusual tiredness
Nausea
Now, these symptoms are very common in Nigeria and are often blamed on:
Malaria
Stress
Lack of sleep
But in some cases, your environment, especially poor ventilation or exposure to gases, could be playing a role.
Common Inverter Setup Mistakes in Nigerian Homes
Firstly, it is important to understand that not all inverter batteries are dangerous and that modern sealed batteries release far fewer gases.
But many people make these common mistakes with their inverter installation:
Keeping batteries inside bedrooms
Placing them in tight corners with no ventilation
Using old or cheap batteries
Running systems without proper charge controllers
How to Use Your Inverter Safely at Home
1. Store your inverters safely and properly
Ventilation is key. Keep batteries outside living spaces and use well-ventilated areas like balconies or garages. In all, avoid placing batteries in bedrooms or closed indoor spaces.
2. Maintain your batteries to avoid gas build-up
Install a proper charge controller to prevent battery damage, regularly check battery condition and be sure to replace old or damaged batteries.
3. Consider safer battery alternatives.
There are different types of inverter batteries, like Tubular, Lead-Acid, Gel, and Lithium-ion. The most important warning is to ensure that your inverter’s batteries are sealed.
If you can afford it, choose lithium-ion batteries. They are more expensive but pose a lower risk to your health and life.
Finally
It’s not the Inverter, it’s you. How you use it matters in the grand scheme of things.
In a country where power solutions are a necessity, safety often gets thrown out of the window. But small changes like better placement and ventilation can make a huge difference.
So before you blame that constant headache on malaria, take a look around your home. Your inverter may just be the weapon fashioned against you.
-
Lifestyle 06.02.20262025 Celebrity Interviews On Pulse
-
Lifestyle 20.12.2025How Well Do You Know BIC 1 Shaver?
-
-
-
-
Lifestyle 24.11.2025Adulting Is No Joke!
-
Lifestyle 20.11.2025Are You Trying To Date Me Or My Daddy?
-
-