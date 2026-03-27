Many Nigerians Keep Inverters Indoors – Here’s Why That Could Be Risky

Many Nigerians Keep Inverters Indoors – Here’s Why That Could Be Risky

Aproko Doctor says keeping inverters indoor may be killing you slowly – Here’s how

The inverter in your house could be killing you. If you’ve been feeling weak, dizzy and experiencing sudden throbbing headaches, you should keep reading.

Earlier this month, a creator posted on his page how he started experiencing dizziness, headaches, and nausea. As the symptoms progressed, he visited the hospital and ran some tests, but the doctors couldn’t figure out what was wrong with him.

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Weeks later, he looked around his home and somehow figured out the real reason for his bout of sicknesses is the inverter battery in his house.

In response to the creator’s video, Nigerian doctor Chinonso Egemba, popularly known as Aproko Doctor, took to social media to explain in detail the dangers of inverters, especially when used wrongly.

With Nigeria’s unreliable power supply, inverters, alongside solar options, have become a household essential that many people now rely on daily. But could something designed to make life easier actually be harming your health?

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What Aproko Doctor Said

In the viral video, an Aproko doctor warned that lead-acid inverter batteries release harmful gases during charging, and these gases can build up in enclosed spaces like bedrooms.

If you factor in how many homes in Nigeria, especially Lagos, are not designed for proper ventilation, you’d see how this is very harmful.

He also warned that long-term exposure may cause symptoms like headaches, dizziness, fatigue, and nausea. This is because the lead particles from batteries could enter the air unnoticed.

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This is how the inverter in your house might be poisoning you. Watch before it’s too late. pic.twitter.com/BprPhW5nBg — Dr. Chinonso Egemba (@aproko_doctor) March 27, 2026

This even hints at a more distressing angle, one that shows how many Nigerians may be mistaking air pollution or poisoning of this form for common illnesses like malaria or stress.

Can Your Inverter Really Harm You? Here’s What Science Says

Lead-acid batteries are the most common inverter batteries used in most Nigerian homes. These batteries contain a combination of lead, which is a toxic heavy metal, and sulphuric acid, a highly harmful substance.

These parts are usually sealed, but under certain conditions, they can still pose risks. Here is how.

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When a lead-acid battery is charging, it can release a highly inflammable gas called hydrogen gas. In some cases, especially with faulty or old batteries, it may release hydrogen sulfide (a gas that smells like rotten eggs)

If this happens in a poorly ventilated space, the gases can accumulate. Naturally, lead is dangerous, even in small amounts. Now imagine what happens when it accumulates over time.

It can affect brain function (especially in children), as well as the blood and internal organs.

However, intact and well-maintained batteries don’t usually release large amounts of airborne lead. The risk increases if the battery is damaged, leaking, exposed or old and poorly maintained.

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Symptoms You Should Never Ignore

The doctor mentioned symptoms like the following:

Persistent headaches

Dizziness

Unusual tiredness

Nausea

Now, these symptoms are very common in Nigeria and are often blamed on:

Malaria

Stress

Lack of sleep

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But in some cases, your environment, especially poor ventilation or exposure to gases, could be playing a role.

Read Next: 7 Common Foods Scientists Say Could Increase Your Cancer Risk

Common Inverter Setup Mistakes in Nigerian Homes

Firstly, it is important to understand that not all inverter batteries are dangerous and that modern sealed batteries release far fewer gases.

But many people make these common mistakes with their inverter installation:

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Keeping batteries inside bedrooms

Placing them in tight corners with no ventilation

Using old or cheap batteries

Running systems without proper charge controllers

How to Use Your Inverter Safely at Home

1. Store your inverters safely and properly

Ventilation is key. Keep batteries outside living spaces and use well-ventilated areas like balconies or garages. In all, avoid placing batteries in bedrooms or closed indoor spaces.

2. Maintain your batteries to avoid gas build-up

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Install a proper charge controller to prevent battery damage, regularly check battery condition and be sure to replace old or damaged batteries.

3. Consider safer battery alternatives.

There are different types of inverter batteries, like Tubular, Lead-Acid, Gel, and Lithium-ion. The most important warning is to ensure that your inverter’s batteries are sealed.

If you can afford it, choose lithium-ion batteries. They are more expensive but pose a lower risk to your health and life.

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Finally

It’s not the Inverter, it’s you. How you use it matters in the grand scheme of things.

In a country where power solutions are a necessity, safety often gets thrown out of the window. But small changes like better placement and ventilation can make a huge difference.