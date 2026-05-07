The Great Purge of 2026: Why your favourite celebrities (Kylie Jenner, Ronaldo, and BTS) just lost millions of IG followers

If you noticed a dip in your follower count this week, it’s not a glitch. On May 6, 2026, Meta launched its most aggressive AI crackdown yet, scrubbing "ghost" accounts and bots from the global ecosystem.

Instagram users around the world woke up to shocking follower drops this week after the platform appeared to launch one of its biggest fake-account crackdowns in years.

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On May 6, 2026, Instagram initiated what social media analysts are calling the "Great Purge of 2026", a platform-wide sweep that has scrubbed millions of bot, inactive, and inauthentic accounts from the ecosystem.

From global celebrities to influencers and everyday creators, millions of followers disappeared almost overnight.

Which celebrities lost followers in Instagram’s purge?

The scale of this purge is unprecedented. Unlike previous minor cleanups, the May 2026 Sweep utilised advanced AI to target accounts linked to third-party growth services and "click farms".

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The global giants:

Kylie Jenner with long dark wavy hair wearing a black halter-neck dress.

Kylie Jenner: ~15 million followers lost. (The hardest-hit individual globally).

Instagram (Official Account): ~10.9 million followers lost.

BLACKPINK (Official Group Account): ~10 Million followers lost.

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Cristiano Ronaldo: ~8 million followers lost.

BTS (Official Group Account): ~7 Million followers lost.

Selena Gomez: ~5.5 million followers lost.

Ariana Grande: ~5.6 million followers lost.

Virat Kohli: ~5 Million followers lost.

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Priyanka Chopra: ~4 million followers lost.

Taylor Swift & Beyoncé: Both reportedly saw declines exceeding 1 million.

Madison Beer: ~400,000 followers lost.

The Nigerian heavyweights:

A close-up studio portrait of Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido

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The purge didn't stop in Hollywood. Nigeria’s biggest stars also saw their counts "trimmed" as the AI swept through West African bot networks:

Davido: ~1.5 Million followers lost.

Wizkid: ~1.1 Million followers lost.

Burna Boy: ~750,000 followers lost.

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Tiwa Savage: ~500,000 followers lost.

Yemi Alade: ~480,000 followers lost.

Funke Akindele: ~450,000 followers lost.

Don Jazzy: ~390,000 followers lost.

Ayra Starr: ~310,000 followers lost.

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Smaller creators reportedly lost between 2% and 5% of their audiences, while mega-celebrities saw losses in the millions due to the sheer scale of their followings.

Why is Instagram removing followers in 2026?

The likely explanation is simple: Meta is prioritising "Human-to-Human" metrics. By scrubbing ghost followers, Instagram is actually doing creators a favour.

While the "vanity metric" (the total number) goes down, the Engagement Rate, the percentage of followers who actually interact, goes up.

For advertisers in 2026, a clean audience is far more valuable than a million bots.

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Instagram regularly removes:

Automated Bot Accounts: Script-generated profiles.

The "Under-13" Sweep: Accounts flagged by new AI age-verification tools.

Inactive Users: Profiles with zero login activity for over 24 months.

Purchased "Click Farm" Followers.

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Why celebrity accounts were hit so hard

The four members of K-pop group BLACKPINK (Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa) performing a choreographed routine on stage.

Celebrity profiles naturally attract enormous numbers of fake and inactive followers over time.

Some are generated by spam networks, while others come from automated fan pages, abandoned accounts, or paid follower services operating across the internet.

K-pop fandoms, in particular, appeared heavily affected. BLACKPINK fans quickly noticed major changes in follower counts, sparking debates online about fake engagement, fandom competition, and platform transparency.

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Is this the first Instagram purge?

Not exactly, but it's close. We saw a similar "Instagram Rapture" in 2014, where millions of spam accounts were removed in what users nicknamed the “Instagram Rapture".

Even Instagram’s own official account reportedly lost millions of followers during that crackdown.

But the 2026 version is powered by Neural Networks that can spot a fake account with $99.9 accuracy.

Should you worry?

For the average creator, a 2% to 5% drop in followers is the current benchmark for this purge. While the shrinking number might hurt your ego, it’s actually a win for your engagement rate.