Former President Goodluck Jonathan declares his intention to run in 2027

Former President Goodluck Jonathan declares his intention to run in 2027

Former president Goodluck Jonathan is considering running in 2027

Former President Goodluck Jonathan says he will consult widely before making any decision on a possible return to Nigeria’s presidential race, stressing youth participation and credible elections.

Goodluck Jonathan says he will consult widely before deciding on any presidential ambition.

He urges youths to participate in elections and obtain voter cards.

Jonathan warns that Nigeria has low voter turnout and high electoral apathy.

He calls for peaceful and credible elections to strengthen democracy.

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Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said he will consult widely before making any decision on a possible return to Nigeria’s presidential race, while stressing the importance of patriotism, youth participation and credible elections.

Jonathan made the remarks during a public engagement with young Nigerians, where he reflected on leadership, democracy and the state of elections across Africa.

Responding to growing political conversations around his possible return to the ballot, the former president said:

“Presidential race is not a computer game. But I’ve heard you, and I’ll consult widely.”

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Jonathan On 2027 Appeal: Presidential Race Isn’t A Computer Game, I’ll Consult Widely



I thank you for showing interest in Nigeria. If you had no interest in Nigeria, you would not be here. Only patriotic citizens build their country; unpatriotic citizens destroy the nation and… pic.twitter.com/4RLSh9T6eY — ARISE NEWS (@ARISEtv) May 7, 2026

Jonathan, who served as Nigeria’s president from 2010 to 2015, used the opportunity to urge young Nigerians to take greater interest in the electoral process, warning that democratic participation in the country remains low compared to other regions.

He said many young people are still not actively involved in elections, particularly in terms of voter registration and turnout on election day.

According to him, voter apathy remains a major challenge for Nigeria’s democracy.

Former president Goodluck Jonathan

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Jonathan noted that in his observations of elections across several African and Southeast Asian countries, Nigeria continues to record some of the lowest voter participation rates.

He said:

“Nigeria has the lowest turnout of elections in every election cycle. We have the highest voter apathy.”

The former president called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct deeper studies into the causes of low voter turnout and explore ways to improve civic engagement, especially among young people.

He also urged youths to ensure they obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and actively participate in shaping the country’s leadership through elections.

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Jonathan further emphasised that peaceful and credible elections remain essential for national stability, warning that violence or electoral manipulation could discourage good citizens from participating in politics.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan

“The key thing in this country is peace,” he said, adding that patriotic citizens are those who actively contribute to nation-building rather than withdrawing from civic responsibility.

He encouraged Nigerian youths to advocate for peaceful elections and remain engaged in democratic processes, noting that sustainable national development requires long-term planning and continuity across generations.

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