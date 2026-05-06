Advertisement

Davido shifts focus to politics in Osun State, says new music not coming anytime soon.

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 13:50 - 06 May 2026
Davido in deep conversation with his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, during a political strategy meeting in Osun State.
Davido is focused on helping his uncle Governor Adeleke secure a second term in office
Afrobeats star Davido confirms a hiatus from music to focus on Osun State politics.
Advertisement

The global Afrobeats landscape was rocked this week as Davido (David Adeleke) hinted at a significant transition from the recording booth to the political trenches of Osun State

Advertisement

During a high-stakes political gathering at Imole House, Osogbo, on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, the "Unavailable" singer declared that fans shouldn't expect new music anytime soon as he shifts his full energy toward supporting the continuity of his uncle’s administration.

The big reveal: Politics over playlists

A joyful Davido during a 2026 media appearance discussing his career evolution and "5IVE" album cycle
A joyful Davido during a 2026 media appearance discussing his career evolution and "5IVE" album cycle

Speaking during a recent appearance on the Official UK Afrobeats Charts show, Davido made it clear that his heart is at home.

Advertisement

“This part of my career, I have performed everywhere, sold out every arena, and been to all the award shows; I have been to three Grammys in the last three years. Now it is like… I do not want to say I want to go back home to Africa…”

In this context, one could say that while Davido has always been a vocal supporter of his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, it suggests a more permanent transition into his state's political machinery. 

READ ALSO: How Afrobeats became a $29.6 billion global industry

Why the sudden shift?

This isn't Davido’s first foray into the "family business."

Advertisement

In late 2025, he was officially appointed as the Chairman of the Osun Sports Trust Fund, a move that appears to be a trial run for a formal political career.

As the 2026 Osun State Governorship Election approaches, the singer has become a fixture in the state’s political landscape. 

His involvement is seen as a strategic masterstroke to capture the youth vote, leveraging his massive social media following (over 30 million on Instagram alone) to counter opposition narratives.

READ NEXT: 'Give me a verse' — Portable reveals the one thing Olamide gave him that Davido has refused to grant

What happens to the music?

Advertisement
Davido sitting on a gold lion-carved throne, representing his dominance in the Afrobeats industry before his political hiatus.
Davido sitting on a gold lion-carved throne, representing his dominance in the Afrobeats industry before his political hiatus.

For the 30BG fans, the news is bittersweet. Davido recently wrapped up his 5IVE album cycle, which earned him significant acclaim and a headline spot at Coachella 2026

However, by his own admission, the "Western validation" chase is over.

His decision to pause his music career follows a pattern of high-profile Afrobeats stars seeking legacy beyond entertainment. 

By entrenching himself in Osun politics, Davido is positioning himself as a kingmakerand, perhaps, eventually, a candidate himself.

Advertisement

CONTINUE READING: Big Brother Naija returns for Season 11, auditions set for coming weeks

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Nigerians React to Football, Fun & Supreme Moments
Lifestyle
06.02.2026
Nigerians React to Football, Fun & Supreme Moments
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Federal government begins reconstruction of 100-year-old Carter Bridge in Lagos
News
06.05.2026
Federal government begins reconstruction of 100-year-old Carter Bridge in Lagos
Davido in deep conversation with his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, during a political strategy meeting in Osun State.
Lifestyle
06.05.2026
Davido shifts focus to politics in Osun State, says new music not coming anytime soon.
Big Brother Naija returns for Season 11, auditions set for coming weeks
Entertainment
06.05.2026
Big Brother Naija returns for Season 11, auditions set for coming weeks
Africa’s richest man steps in to fix Nigeria’s power sector; unveils plans for massive 20,000MW project
News
06.05.2026
Africa’s richest man steps in to fix Nigeria’s power sector; unveils plans for massive 20,000MW project
'I lost two of my children and nobody in Nollywood visited me' - Veteran actor Roy De Nani speaks out on industry neglect
Entertainment
06.05.2026
'I lost two of my children and nobody in Nollywood visited me' - Veteran actor Roy De Nani speaks out on industry neglect
Nigeria records over 4,000 cyberattacks weekly: how to protect your devices and online data
News
06.05.2026
Nigeria records over 4,000 cyberattacks weekly: how to protect your devices and online data