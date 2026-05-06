Davido shifts focus to politics in Osun State, says new music not coming anytime soon.
The global Afrobeats landscape was rocked this week as Davido (David Adeleke) hinted at a significant transition from the recording booth to the political trenches of Osun State.
During a high-stakes political gathering at Imole House, Osogbo, on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, the "Unavailable" singer declared that fans shouldn't expect new music anytime soon as he shifts his full energy toward supporting the continuity of his uncle’s administration.
The big reveal: Politics over playlists
Speaking during a recent appearance on the Official UK Afrobeats Charts show, Davido made it clear that his heart is at home.
“This part of my career, I have performed everywhere, sold out every arena, and been to all the award shows; I have been to three Grammys in the last three years. Now it is like… I do not want to say I want to go back home to Africa…”
In this context, one could say that while Davido has always been a vocal supporter of his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, it suggests a more permanent transition into his state's political machinery.
Why the sudden shift?
This isn't Davido’s first foray into the "family business."
In late 2025, he was officially appointed as the Chairman of the Osun Sports Trust Fund, a move that appears to be a trial run for a formal political career.
As the 2026 Osun State Governorship Election approaches, the singer has become a fixture in the state’s political landscape.
His involvement is seen as a strategic masterstroke to capture the youth vote, leveraging his massive social media following (over 30 million on Instagram alone) to counter opposition narratives.
READ NEXT: 'Give me a verse' — Portable reveals the one thing Olamide gave him that Davido has refused to grant
What happens to the music?
For the 30BG fans, the news is bittersweet. Davido recently wrapped up his 5IVE album cycle, which earned him significant acclaim and a headline spot at Coachella 2026.
However, by his own admission, the "Western validation" chase is over.
His decision to pause his music career follows a pattern of high-profile Afrobeats stars seeking legacy beyond entertainment.
By entrenching himself in Osun politics, Davido is positioning himself as a kingmakerand, perhaps, eventually, a candidate himself.
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