Carter Efe finally receives ₦50 million cheque from E-Money after defeating Portable

Billionaire E-Money (left, in a stylish hat and vest) and Kcee (centre-right) present a giant symbolic cheque of ₦50,000,000 to a shirtless Carter Efe who is wearing boxing gloves and a championship belt, looking exhilarated and screaming in joy.

Billionaire E-Money (left, in a stylish hat and vest) and Kcee (centre-right) present a giant symbolic cheque of ₦50,000,000 to a shirtless Carter Efe who is wearing boxing gloves and a championship belt, looking exhilarated and screaming in joy.

Carter Efe has finally received the ₦50 million cheque promised by E-Money after defeating Portable in the viral Chaos in the Ring 4 celebrity boxing match in Lagos.

Nigerian content creator, streamer, and content creator Carter Efe has officially received the highly publicised ₦50 million cheque promised to him by businessman and socialite Emeka “E-Money” Okonkwo after his shocking victory over Portable in their celebrity boxing showdown.

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The Lagos entertainment scene exploded with excitement on Friday, May 1, 2026, as Chaos in the Ring 4 delivered one of the most talked-about celebrity fights Nigeria has seen in recent years.

What many expected to be another dominant outing for controversial singer Portable quickly turned into a dramatic underdog story as Carter Efe handed him his first-ever defeat in the celebrity boxing ring.

And while the belt was important, the real headline came after the fight when billionaire businessman Emeka "E-Money" Okonkwo proved he is a man of his word by presenting Carter Efe with a staggering ₦50 million cheque.

The David vs Goliath Showdown

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Carter Efe landing a punch on Portable during their celebrity boxing match in Lagos.

Held at the prestigious Balmoral Hall inside the Federal Palace Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos, the celebrity boxing event attracted influencers, celebrities and fans eager to witness the clash between two of Nigeria’s most controversial internet personalities.

Portable entered the ring as the clear favourite. The “Zazoo Zehh” singer had built a reputation as celebrity boxing’s bad boy after defeating Speed Darlington and Charles Okocha in previous bouts.

Nigerian singers Portable and Charles Okocha in the ring during their boxing match.

Known for his aggressive style and unpredictable energy, many fans expected another chaotic victory.

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But Carter Efe came prepared.

Using his height and reach advantage to his advantage, the comedian kept Portable at a distance throughout the fight. His composed footwork, disciplined jabs and well-timed uppercuts frustrated the singer across three intense rounds.

By the end of the match, the judges scored the bout 27-30 unanimously in favour of Carter Efe.

Watch Carter Efe hand Portable his first-ever defeat in celebrity boxing below

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E-Money finally delivers the ₦50 million reward

Shortly after the fight, billionaire businessman E-Money publicly announced a ₦50 million cash reward for Carter Efe to celebrate the victory.

The announcement immediately became one of the biggest talking points online, with social media users praising the businessman for supporting entertainment and celebrity sports in Nigeria.

However, days later, drama followed.

During a livestream, Carter Efe openly complained that he had not yet received the money despite risking his life in the ring.

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His comments triggered massive reactions online, with many fans questioning whether the pledge would eventually be fulfilled.

That speculation finally came to an end on Wednesday night when Carter Efe arrived at E-Money’s residence alongside his crew to officially receive the cheque.

Watch the emotional moment E-Money handed over the ₦50 million cheque to the excited entertainer below.

E money finally gave Carter efe his 50 million naira and this was Carter reaction 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zJPVvLHpxP — honest30bgfan (@honest30bgfan_) May 6, 2026

In the clips, Carter Efe could barely contain his excitement as friends and associates celebrated loudly around him.

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The viral videos have since dominated Nigerian social media timelines, further cementing the fight as one of the biggest entertainment moments of the year.

Portable reacts after defeat

As expected, Portable did not stay silent after the loss.

In true dramatic fashion, the singer went live on Instagram shortly after the fight, claiming the match was “rigged” and "ojoro". He also demanded ₦200 million in streaming revenue and called for an immediate rematch.

According to Portable, the event generated massive attention largely because of his involvement and online popularity.

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The singer later claimed he “allowed” Carter Efe to win as part of business arrangements surrounding the event, a statement that sparked even more debate online.

Despite the defeat, Portable shifted attention toward happier news by announcing the birth of his new baby boy on the same night.

“You can buy a belt with money, but a child cannot be bought,” he told fans during the livestream, attempting to move the focus away from the embarrassing defeat.

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Celebrity boxing continues to grow in Nigeria

With ₦50 million in his account and the title of "Celebrity Boxing King", Carter Efe isn't slowing down.

The promoter, Ezekiel Adamu, has already hinted at a title defence set for October 1st, while Efe himself has expressed interest in taking his boxing talents to the international stage.

Ezekiel Adamu, CEO of Balmoral Group and promoter of Chaos in the Ring celebrity boxing.

However, in the true fashion of Nigerians, it would seem the era of boxing, not just celebrity boxing, in Nigeria has officially reached fever pitch.

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