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"Let her call God": Wike sparks outrage after dismissing the pastor’s emotional plea over Jabi Lake takeover

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 12:19 - 07 May 2026
A split photo of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike in a blue hat and Pastor Sarah Omakwu preaching, representing the Jabi Lake land dispute.
The face-off between power and prayer: FCT Minister Nyesom Wike stands firm on land revocation as Pastor Sarah Omakwu makes an emotional appeal for Jabi Lake.
In a city where land is as precious as gold, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is witnessing a clash between emotional appeal and administrative iron. 
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SUMMARY

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  • FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has flatly rejected an emotional, viral plea from Pastor Sarah Omakwu, who knelt in her church to beg the government to stop the repossession of the popular Jabi Lake Recreation Centre.

  • Wike defended the revocation by stating the land had been neglected by private allottees for 15 years, becoming a haven for shanties and security threats rather than the world-class hub originally promised.

  • Despite public backlash over his "insensitive" remarks regarding divine intervention, Wike confirmed the FCTA has already signed new agreements with investors to transform the area into a modern, regulated tourism destination.

A dramatic clash involving Abuja’s popular Jabi Lake Recreation Area has triggered heated reactions across Nigeria.

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Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike bluntly rejected an emotional public appeal from Pastor Sarah Omakwu over the controversial redevelopment and revocation of land around Jabi Lake.

The plea that went viral

Pastor Sarah Omakwu, Senior Pastor of Family Worship Centre Abuja, speaking passionately.
Pastor Sarah Omakwu, Senior Pastor of Family Worship Centre Abuja, speaking passionately.

The controversy ignited when a video surfaced of Pastor Sarah Omakwu, the Senior Pastor of the Family Worship Centre (FWC) in Abuja

In a deeply emotional moment during a service, the cleric was seen kneeling on the pulpit, pleading with the Minister to reconsider the repossession of the Jabi Lake recreation area.

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“I cannot fight the minister of the FCT. I cannot. But I go on my knees as a mother in this land that Jabi Lake Recreation Centre should not be given to anybody.

That is where people go for exercise. That is where people sell. That is where people meet, socialise, and get married. I beg you, Mr Minister, in the name of God, as a mother, not to sell that land to anybody.”

Omakwu appealed, citing the area’s importance as a social hub where residents exercise, socialise, and even host weddings.

Wike’s defiant response

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike wearing a blue fedora and sunglasses during a media brief about Abuja land revocations.
FCT Minister Nyesom Wike wearing a blue fedora and sunglasses during a media brief about Abuja land revocations.
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Responding during a media chat on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, Minister Wike made it clear that his administration is immune to "emotional blackmail". His response was blunt, even by his standards:

"To the woman who was crying, if she likes, let her call God to come down. What is my business? How does Jabi become hers? Is it an individual or government property?"

Wike argued that the land in question had been allocated over 15 years ago to a company that promised a world-class entertainment hub, but instead allowed the area to degenerate into "shanties" and potential criminal hideouts.

READ NEXT: Save these numbers now — Nigerian Police release contacts to report any police misconduct and officers without name tags

Why Jabi Lake’s revocation is happening 

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Jabi Lake is one of Abuja’s most visited leisure destinations, attracting joggers, tourists, vendors, families, and event organisers. Over the years, the area has evolved into a major lifestyle and recreational centre in the capital city.

According to Wike, however, the original development arrangement around the lake failed badly. 

The minister argued that the current administration is trying to restore urban planning standards and attract serious investors capable of transforming the lake into a modern tourism and entertainment hub.

“We revoked it. Now we want to give it to people who are ready to develop it,” Wike explained during the media interaction. 

He further disclosed that future allocations would come with strict timelines and performance conditions to prevent land speculation and abandonment.

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Public reactions split Nigerians.

The online discourse is divided.

While a significant number of Nigerians maintain that strict land-use enforcement is vital for protecting public assets from exploitation, many others believe the Minister’s dismissive comments regarding spiritual appeals were provocative and served only to inflame tensions.

The debate has also reignited broader conversations about urban planning, public space preservation, and the increasing commercialisation of recreational centres across Nigeria’s major cities.

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The bigger picture behind the Jabi Lake redevelopment

The $2 billion Jabi Lake Waterfront transformation plan featuring world-class tourism and entertainment infrastructure in Abuja.
The $2 billion Jabi Lake Waterfront transformation plan featuring world-class tourism and entertainment infrastructure in Abuja.

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has already signed agreements with private firms to transform the Jabi Lake area into a large-scale recreational and tourism destination. 

Officials say the project is part of a wider strategy to modernise Abuja and improve investment opportunities in the capital city. 

Wike insists the policy is not targeted at individuals or religious institutions but is instead part of efforts to enforce Abuja’s master plan.

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The minister also referenced separate cases involving unauthorised developments on recreational land, including churches allegedly built without proper approval. 

Still, the emotional nature of the dispute and the viral confrontation between a prominent pastor and one of Nigeria’s most outspoken politicians have transformed the Jabi Lake issue into a national conversation far beyond urban planning.

CONTINUE READING: 50kg of Local Rice Now ₦112,000, Foreign Rice Hits ₦133,975 as Food Crisis Deepens

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