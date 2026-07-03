INEC introduces downloadable PVCs — 7 important things Nigerians should know

INEC introduces downloadable PVCs for those with faded or lost PVCs

INEC introduces downloadable PVCs for those with faded or lost PVCs

INEC has introduced downloadable PVCs under the Electoral Act 2026 for eligible voters. Here are seven important things Nigerians should know about who qualifies and how the new system will work.

INEC says only voters who previously collected their physical PVCs can access a downloadable replacement.

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The downloadable PVC is intended for cards that are lost, damaged, defaced or no longer readable.

Eligible voters must report the loss or damage to INEC at least 90 days before an election.

The commission plans to begin implementing the new system during the 2026 Osun State governorship election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the introduction of downloadable Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) for eligible voters under the Electoral Act 2026 , in a move aimed at making it easier for voters who lose or damage their cards to participate in elections.

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Speaking on the new initiative, the INEC Chairman, Joash Amupitan, explained that the downloadable PVC is not meant for all registered voters, stressing that it is specifically designed for those who had previously collected their physical PVCs but later lost or damaged them.

According to Yakubu, the commission has developed the technology needed to support the initiative and hopes to commence its implementation during the 2026 Osun State governorship election, scheduled for August.

INEC chairman Joash Amupitan

"Let me also say that under the new Electoral Act 2026, they have introduced the use of what we call downloadable PVCs, and this is an area that will need a lot of education. It's not every PVC that is downloadable," Yakubu said.

He added that voters seeking to use the service must first notify INEC before they can access a downloadable replacement.

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"You must have gotten your PVC before and maybe the PVC is lost, the PVC is defaced, or you cannot read the number that is there. But the voter must go and complain; it's not automatic. You must complain, and the complaint must be 90 days before the election."

Yakubu explained that once the complaint is processed, the voter would be eligible to print a downloadable replacement card.

"That will now enable us to print a replacement card and the provision is flexible, that the moment you complain, you should be able to print your downloadable PVC which you can use."

He, however, clarified that the service will not be available to people who have never collected their original PVCs.

"If you have not collected your PVC, that service may not be available."

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The INEC chairman said the commission has completed work on the technology supporting the initiative and intends to begin using it during the Osun governorship election before deploying it in future elections.

"Now, we have worked on that technology that will make downloadable PVC possible, which hopefully we are going to commence during the Osun State Governorship election in August this year."

PVC registration has now closed.

7 important things Nigerians should know:

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The downloadable PVC is provided for under the Electoral Act 2026.

It is not available to every registered voter. Only eligible voters can use the service.

You must have previously collected your physical PVC before qualifying for a downloadable replacement.

The service is only for lost, damaged or defaced PVCs, or where the card details have become unreadable.

Voters must report the loss or damage to INEC before qualifying for a downloadable version. It not issued automatically.

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The complaint must be made at least 90 days before an election to qualify for a replacement.

INEC plans to begin implementing the system during the 2026 Osun State governorship election, before expanding its use to subsequent elections.