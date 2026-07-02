Adekunle Ajasin University, Delta State University, 9 other state universities face indefinite ASUU strike threat — see full list of affected schools

Students of Adekunle Ajasin University, Delta State University and nine other state universities could face academic disruption as ASUU issues an indefinite strike warning over unpaid allowances.

ASUU has warned of an indefinite strike in 11 state universities if the affected state governments fail to meet its demands.

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Students of Adekunle Ajasin University, Delta State University and nine other institutions could face disruptions to academic activities.

The union said the affected states have yet to implement the financial components of the 2025 FG/ASUU agreement.

ASUU has given the state governments until the end of July to act before embarking on industrial action.

Students in 11 state-owned universities across seven states may face another disruption to their academic calendar after two zones of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) threatened to embark on an indefinite strike over the failure of the affected state governments to implement the 2025 Federal Government/ASUU Agreement.

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The warning was issued separately by ASUU's Benin Zone, which covers Edo, Delta and Ondo states, and the Yola Zone, covering Adamawa, Borno, Taraba and Yobe states.

The union gave the affected state governments until the end of July 2026 to implement the financial components of the agreement, warning that failure to do so would trigger a total and indefinite industrial action in the affected universities.

Addressing journalists in Benin City, the ASUU Benin Zonal Coordinator, Prof. Monday Igbafen, said the union had exhausted dialogue with the governors of Edo, Delta and Ondo states without any meaningful progress.

According to him, lecturers in the affected institutions are demanding the implementation of the Consequential Adjustment to Academic Tools Allowance (CATA), payment of the Earned Academic Allowance (EAA), Professorial Allowance, and all outstanding arrears dating back to January 2026.

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Igbafen said all federal universities and at least 10 state universities across the country had already implemented the agreement, describing the continued refusal of the affected states as "provocative and unjust."

"Any failure or further prevarication by the three state governments will inevitably provoke a total, comprehensive and indefinite industrial action. We call on the Governors of Edo, Ondo and Delta states to act now before our universities are shut down," he said.

Similarly, the ASUU Yola Zonal Coordinator, Comrade Dani Mamman, accused the governments of Adamawa, Borno, Taraba and Yobe states of failing to honour agreements reached with the union despite months of engagement.

According to Mamman, the issues had been discussed repeatedly without implementation.

"These state governments have already pushed our members to the wall. The responsibility for any avoidable disruption in the university system rests squarely with those who refused to honour their commitments," he said.

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The affected schools include:

Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma (Edo State)

Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (Ondo State)

Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa (Ondo State)

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Delta State University, Abraka (Delta State)

University of Delta, Agbor (Delta State)

Dennis Osadebay University, Asaba (Delta State)

Southern Delta University, Ozoro (Delta State)

Adamawa State University, Mubi (Adamawa State)

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Borno State University, Maiduguri (Borno State)

Taraba State University, Jalingo (Taraba State)

Yobe State University, Damaturu (Yobe State).

ASUU said branches in the affected universities have begun mobilising members ahead of a possible strike if the respective state governments fail to implement the agreement before July salaries are paid.

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