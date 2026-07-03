Actress Toyin Abraham describes her husband, Kola Ajeyemi, as the best thing to ever happen to her.

Actress Toyin Abraham describes her husband, Kola Ajeyemi, as the best thing to ever happen to her.

'He's the best thing to ever happen to me'- Nollywood star Toyin Abraham praises husband Kola Ajeyemi

Actress Toyin Abraham says her husband is the best thing that has ever happened to her, and she loves him because he lets her be.

Actress Toyin Abraham describes her husband, Kola Ajeyemi, as the best thing to ever happen to her.

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She praised her husband as a mature man who lets her be herself.

The filmmaker also shed light on why producers favour December releases.

During an interview on The Morayo Brown Show, Nollywood actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham lavished praises on her husband, Kola Ajeyemi, whom she described as the best thing to ever happen to her.

"Kolawole Ajeyemi is one of the best things that ever happened to me. He lets me be me," she said, on how he lets her be and doesn't attempt to control her. She narrated how, on one outing with her husband after she gave birth, her husband saw her smoking and let her be but drew clear lines on how her smoking must not impact the children.

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When asked whether her husband was the jealous type and if he condones her kissing in movies, Abraham called it a non-issue, describing him as a mature man who understands and respects her occupation.

Toyin Abraham is one of Nollywood's most popular actors and highest grossing filmakers. In 2025, her movie 'Over Sabi Aunty' grossed over 1 billion naira, thus making it only the second Nollywood movie to hit that milestone.

Toyin Abraham and Kolawole Ajeyemi gained the public eye in 2019 after it was revealed that they were getting married. [Instagram/ToyinAbraham]

Her marriage to fellow actor Kolawole Ajeyemi has made them one of the most famous couples in Nollywood. The pair, who first crossed paths while on a movie set in Abeokuta, began dating officially in 2017 after over a decade of knowing each other. Their union was confirmed in August 2019, when a wedding photo of the couple was shared with a congratulatory message, putting to rest months of speculation. Toyin had gotten engaged to Ajeyemi on the 4th of July 2019.

At her appearance on the Morayo Brown Show, Toyin Abraham, who has endured heavy online criticism over her political position, shared that she has developed a thick skin from online trolls.

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"There's nothing anybody will say now that is going to get to me anymore," the actress said on rising above online attacks.

When asked about her issues with fellow actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele, Abraham dismissed the question, insisting that she doesn't like to revisit her past.

Readers might recall that in 2025, there was news of a rift between the two successful filmmakers after Funke Akindele snubbed her at the premiere of Iyabo Ojo's 'The Return of Arinzo'.

As a filmmaker, Toyin Akindele is one of the most successful, with her hit 2025 film 'Over Sabi Aunty' grossing ₦1.6 billion and her 2024 movie 'Alakada: Bad & Bougee' grossing ₦500.3 million.

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