INEC declares incumbent Oyebanji winner of Ekiti State governorship election

INEC declares incumbent Governor Biodun Oyebanji the winner of the Ekiti governorship election with 319,224 votes

INEC declares incumbent Governor Biodun Oyebanji the winner of the Ekiti governorship election with 319,224 votes

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday, June 19th, declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Biodun Oyebanji, as the winner of the governorship election held in Ekiti State on Saturday.

INEC declared APC candidate and incumbent Governor Biodun Oyebanji the winner of the Ekiti governorship election with 319,224 votes, defeating PDP candidate Wole Oluyede, who polled 40,543 votes.

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INEC Chief Returning Officer Adenike Oladiji announced that Oyebanji met all constitutional and electoral requirements, securing a second term in office.

Oyebanji described his re-election as a renewed call to service, promising to govern with courage, compassion, humility, and the fear of God.

According to Adenike Oladiji, INEC’s Chief Returning Officer and Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Akure, Oyebanji polled a total of 319,224 votes from the 16 local government areas of the State to emerge winner of the Ekiti governorship election for a second term.

Oyebanji defeated his closest rival, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Wole Oluyede, who scored 40,543 votes.

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Oladiji announced the result on Sunday in Ado-Ekiti, adding that Oyebanji satisfied all the requirements in the election and was declared elected.

APC’s Abiodun Oyebanji reelected as Ekiti State governor after INEC declares him winner of governorship election.



#1. Abiodun Oyebanji (APC) — 319,224 votes

#2. Wole Oluyede (PDP) — 40,543 votes

#3. Oluwadare Bejide (ADC) — 12,872 votes pic.twitter.com/MZRsLeRW6k — Pulse Nigeria (@PulseNigeria247) June 21, 2026

Reacting, Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji said his re-election for a second term is a renewed call to serve.​

The governor, who spoke shortly after he was declared the winner of Saturday’s governorship election, thanked the people of the state for trusting his administration, adding that winning the election means he now has even greater responsibilities.

INEC has declared Governor Biodun Oyebanji of the APC the winner of the Ekiti 2026 Governorship election



Full Results:



APC: 319,224 votes



PDP: 40,543 votes



ADC: 12,872 votes pic.twitter.com/PD2B9ieNxJ — Imran Muhammad (@Imranmuhdz) June 21, 2026

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Oyebanji said he understands the expectations that come with his new mandate and assured residents that his administration will stay committed to good governance and the welfare of the people.

He said, “I have a proper understanding of the responsibility that this victory has placed on my shoulders. It is a responsibility of service, service to the people of Ekiti State.

“I want to assure our people that we will continue to serve them with courage, compassion, humility and the fear of God.”

Regarding his plans for a second term, Oyebanji said his administration would continue implementing the state’s development agenda.

He said the government already had a clearly defined roadmap for growth and progress, but would remain open to new ideas and emerging priorities.

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“We Are Committed To Ending Poverty And Inequality In Ekiti State” - Newly elected Gov Oyebanji pic.twitter.com/keTDvthrDW — Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) June 21, 2026

“We have a development guide, and we will continue to faithfully implement that plan. At the same time, if there are new issues or areas that require attention, we will review them and ensure they are accommodated. Our focus remains the comprehensive implementation of our development agenda for the benefit of all Ekiti people.”